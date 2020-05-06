Chapala Grill served free burritos to youth in Ivanhoe at the Boys & Girls Club

The Sun-Gazette

IVANHOE – Most restaurant owners don’t go into business to make money, they open a restaurant to make food and share it with the community.

That’s what Chapala Grill did last Thursday when it served free burritos to all Ivanhoe youth. The Mexican restaurant set up shop in front of the Ivanhoe Boys & Girls Club, 15892 Azalea Ave., and handed out free burritos, while wearing face masks and gloves, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on April 30. Kids had their choice of either a carne asada, chicken, or bean and cheese burritos. The sack lunch also included chips donated by Frito Lay and oranges donated by Sequoia Orange Company.

The Ivanhoe Boys & Girls Club isn’t open but did allow the restaurant to do something nice for the youth who’ve been away from the club and Ivanhoe elementary school for over a month. The club is one of 14 throughout Tulare County operated by the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Sequoias. BGCS is focused on helping all young people, especially those that need them most, to become responsible, caring and productive members of society.

Boys & Girls Clubs of the Sequoias serves 1,000 kids per day in seven communities. Clubs provide a wide span of activities for local youth, varying from STEM to sports. For more information, visit www.bgcsequoias.org.