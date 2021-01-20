‘Bad Art Show’ honors good local influence

Hinojosa said Warner always took time to write a personal message on those awards. She described him as a real people person, who traveled the world, “wherever there was a need, or where he felt there was a need, he would just buy a ticket and go travel and stay there.” She said Warner spoke French, as he taught middle school in France for many years.

“He would speak a lot of French, and I didn’t understand it,” Hinojosa said, “but I think that was part of his humor.”

Hinojosa said teaching was a big part of Warner’s life, and that is reflected in the Bad Art Show, which strays from the typical museum rules of “no touching” and “no photos.”

“He wanted people to pick it up and learn from it,” Hinojosa said. “He said, ‘how is somebody supposed to learn from just looking?’ There’s so many different learning styles. Part of it is kinetic, being able to touch it.”

Hinojosa said she’s taken a page out of Warner’s book when it comes to teaching at the two or three daily demonstrations at the Porterville Art Association, something they have made free in light of the strains of the pandemic.

“I want to really take people out of their boredom and not have them just watch me, but actually have hands-on,” Hinojosa said. “We used to charge $25 a lesson, but right now people don’t need to know the money part, they just need to know they can go somewhere.”

Those who would rather stick to a virtual viewing can tour the gallery via the Porterville Art Association’s Facebook page, where Hinojosa said she will be documenting the Bad Art Show.