Three Rivers man makes Dean’s List at University of Utah

SALT LAKE CITY – Jared Sager of Three Rivers, Calif. was named to the University of Utah’s Fall 2020 Dean’s List. Sager is majoring computer science with an emphasis in entertainment arts and engineering.

Sager was among more than 9,700 students named to the Fall 2020 Dean’s List at the university. To qualify, students must earn a GPA of 3.5 or higher in at least 12 graded credit hours during any one term.

