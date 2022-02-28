2022 Orange Blossom Festival recognizes Ellen DiChiera Blumer for her lifetime of Lindsay service

2022 OBF highlights the public service of Ellen DiChiera Blumer, a Pittsburgh and Los Angeles transplant who made an impact in the Lindsay community

LINDSAY – There are few members of the Lindsay community who has contributed quite as much as Ellen DiChiera Blumer, a Pittsburgh and Los Angeles transplant who made Lindsay her forever home. For her lifetime of impressive achievements and service, Blumer was selected as the 2022 Orange Blossom Festival’s honored person.

Blumer was born on Aug. 23, 1928 in Glass port, Pennsylvania to parents Cosimo and Maria DiChiera, who immigrated to the U.S. in 1920 from a small village called Caulonia in the region of Calabria in southern Italy. She was the third of four children and one of two daughters. In 1945, the family left the cold of the Pittsburgh region and moved to sunny Los Angeles. Ellen left high school that year in the 10th grade to become a switchboard operator for Pacific Bell Telephone where she would work for the next 37 years. She married the late Don Hendricks in 1949 and in 1958, Ellen and Don relocated to Lindsay where she has lived the majority of her life.

After moving to Lindsay, Ellen transferred to the Porterville branch of Pacific Bell and Don purchased a service station on the corner where the Lindsay Library now stands. Her education resumed at the Porterville Adult School where she graduated in 1962 and then she attended Porterville College. Ellen retired from Pacific Bell in 1982 from her position as a Service Rep. Not wanting to be idle, she began a new job the following Monday with the Lindsay Unified School District as a classroom aid for Maria Knutson. She then became a parent coordinator for two years, after which she transferred to Steve Garvey Jr. High and became a classroom tutor retiring in 1994.