Orange Blossom Festival court reveres Lindsay, family for learning opportunities

EMILY GOMEZ

My name is Emily Gomez, daughter of Crystal and Cesar Gomez. I was born in Porterville, and raised in Lindsay. Being the oldest of four siblings means being a role model for them. It has helped me develop responsibility and leadership skills. The pressure of becoming the first generation in my family to go to college is stressful and not only am I the oldest sibling, I am the oldest grandchild. My grandparents, Francisco and Irma Barraza, talk to me about their difficulties growing up. Hearing our family’s stories and background is what motivates me to do good in school. It motivates me to set a good example for my younger family members.

My parents have always encouraged me to become the best version of myself I could possibly be, personally and professionally. I admire my parent’s work ethic. Each day I watch them work hard to expand their business, Northwind Heating and Air, Inc. My goal is to make them just as proud as they make me. They’ve shown me to work hard for the things I want in life. At the age of 14 I began my own acrylic nail business. At the age of 16 I began a chocolate business where I made a variety of chocolate goods such as dipped strawberries, molded shapes, and hot cocoa bombs. Now I am soon to be 18 and I am working on creating a sublimation business where I will customize cups, shirts, etc. Living in such a small community like Lindsay, I am thankful for the support that I have received.

Throughout high school, even under the circumstances of COVID, I was able to participate in a variety of activities. COVID definitely was a difficult experience, but it taught me to take advantage of the opportunities you have. For us students I feel like it also taught us how to learn self management. Thankfully I was able to maintain good grades and still stay involved in outdoor activities. I have been playing volleyball since I was 8 years old, and I’m proud to say I played throughout my 4 years of High school.

Another sport I enjoyed being involved in was basketball. I also had the opportunity to participate in school activities such as Powder Puff and Homecoming where I was able to create new friendships. As for clubs, I was involved in Spirit Club and Block L. I liked participating in events that would benefit our athletic program, the one I liked most was the Truck Hirayama Golf Tournament. I also spent my community service hours working with kids in the After School Program STARS.

After high school, I will be attending College of the Sequoias for two years, then transferring to a university to finish college. I plan on majoring in psychology. Long term wise, I see myself returning to Lindsay, and getting into a career where I am able to help the children within my community. I feel it is really important for children to bond with me in ways where we can relate. We would be able to share similarities such as being raised in a small community, being educated by the same school system, and also understanding certain household circumstances since we are in a low income city.