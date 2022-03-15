Madison Caesar leads Lindsay as Orange Blossom queen

Madison lives by the ideal of appreciation and believes it is important to give back to those who have given to her and/or others that may not have had the same opportunities as she has had. In college she engaged in volunteer efforts such as Education Galas, Valley Children’s Adaptive Sports Fundraisers and Evening to Treasure: Special Needs Proms. Most recently, Madison serves as an advisor on the Lindsay High School Engineering Pathway with a passion to encourage more females to enter the STEM career fields. As well, she is currently involved in The Neighborhood Degree Project as a mentor where she helps disadvantaged youth discover their career goals, apply for degree programs and financial aid, and mentor them through their chosen degree program until they graduate.

Learning the art of leadership is something that does not come easily to Madison but she challenges herself to become well rounded. In high school she coached for the Lindsay Skimmers swim team and summer basketball, was the senior class president, as well as an officer of many clubs. In college, Madison took a risk by campaigning and eventually becoming a school-wide senator as well as the president of the Lyles College of Engineering Officers Council. She also tried to make the most of her college experience by becoming extremely involved. She joined numerous clubs and extracurriculars such as the Kappa Alpha Theta Sorority, Reedley College Golf Team, Society of Women Engineers, American Society of Civil Engineers, Engineering Honors Societies and the Well Young Adults College Group.

Madison’s core values are built around commitment, excellence and accountability which she credits for helping her achieve class valedictorian, Cardinal of the Year, 15 varsity letters and seven CIF Valley appearances while in high school including one championship.