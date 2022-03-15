Madison Caesar leads Lindsay as Orange Blossom queen

Lindsay High School, Fresno State graduate Madison Caesar selected as Orange Blossom Festival Queen
LINDSAY – Lindsay’s Orange Blossom Festival committee bestowed their 2022 queen honors on a Lindsay native who embodies the spirit of leadership, and uses her opportunities to help those around her.
Former Lindsay High School athlete and scholar, Madison Caesar, will wear the OBF 2022 crown. She looks at it as an opportunity to learn Lindsay’s history and celebrate the community that has supported her for the past decade. “I am truly blessed and humbled that my home town would trust me with such an honor. To all the people that keep these traditions alive and make our little town tick, thank you for all you do!”
Madison lives by the ideal of appreciation and believes it is important to give back to those who have given to her and/or others that may not have had the same opportunities as she has had. In college she engaged in volunteer efforts such as Education Galas, Valley Children’s Adaptive Sports Fundraisers and Evening to Treasure: Special Needs Proms. Most recently, Madison serves as an advisor on the Lindsay High School Engineering Pathway with a passion to encourage more females to enter the STEM career fields. As well, she is currently involved in The Neighborhood Degree Project as a mentor where she helps disadvantaged youth discover their career goals, apply for degree programs and financial aid, and mentor them through their chosen degree program until they graduate.
Learning the art of leadership is something that does not come easily to Madison but she challenges herself to become well rounded. In high school she coached for the Lindsay Skimmers swim team and summer basketball, was the senior class president, as well as an officer of many clubs. In college, Madison took a risk by campaigning and eventually becoming a school-wide senator as well as the president of the Lyles College of Engineering Officers Council. She also tried to make the most of her college experience by becoming extremely involved. She joined numerous clubs and extracurriculars such as the Kappa Alpha Theta Sorority, Reedley College Golf Team, Society of Women Engineers, American Society of Civil Engineers, Engineering Honors Societies and the Well Young Adults College Group.
Madison’s core values are built around commitment, excellence and accountability which she credits for helping her achieve class valedictorian, Cardinal of the Year, 15 varsity letters and seven CIF Valley appearances while in high school including one championship.
These accomplishments paved a path to become a Smittcamp Family Honors College Scholarship recipient and ultimately graduating Magna Cum Laude from California State University Fresno with a degree in civil engineering and a minor in construction management. Today, Madison is employed by 4Creeks Engineering in Visalia, Calif. in the agricultural department where she is responsible for dairy facility permitting and design across the San Joaquin Valley.
Madison was not always a Lindsayan though. She was born in Woodstock, Illinois and moved to Lindsay when she was in eighth grade. Her parents, John and Kristy Caesar, moved the family here to help realize the promise of Lindsay’s education reform known as the (PBS) performance based system.
Her siblings have benefited from her parents’ move as well. Her brother Leif is a graduate of UCLA and currently a graduate student studying sports management at UNLV. Her sister, McKaylie, is studying early childhood education at Cal State Fullerton, a member of the track and cross country program and a 2019 Orange Blossom Festival Attendant.