Find out ‘Whose Line’ it is at the Fox

Current cast members of the Emmy-nominated TV show “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” are performing at the Visalia Fox Theater in February in their tour show Whose Live Anyway?

VISALIA – The Visalia Fox Theatre brings a wide variety of entertainment to the county and in the next few months, individuals can get a taste of that variety all in one show.

In February, Visalia will be visited by the cast of the television series Who’s Line is it Anyway, ready to perform their usual improv shenanigans live at the Visalia Fox Theatre. On Feb. 18, Joel Murray, Ryan Stiles, Greg Proops and Jeff B. Davis will be performing “Whose Live Anyway?”at 7:30 p.m., with doors opening at 6:30 p.m.

“[The show] is way more interesting live, it’s way more interactive and there’s a lot more energy. So I just think it’s 10 times more fun live,” comedian Greg Proops said. “We work hard, we work hard to get you and we don’t goof around.”