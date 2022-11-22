An Easy Appetizer with Holiday Cheer

The sweet touch of roasted garlic whipped feta crostini can be your delightful way to brighten the season of gifts and gatherings. With its creamy cheesiness from a homemade whipped topping boasting the richness of feta and whole milk, it’s an easy and tasty way to invite friends, family and neighbors into your home. This shareable treat comes together in a cinch while adding pops of cheerful color to plates and platters.

Roasted Garlic Whipped Feta Crostini

Recipe courtesy of Liz Della Croce of “The Lemon Bowl” on behalf of Milk Means More

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 10 minutes

Servings: 16

1 bulb garlic (about 12 cloves)

4 tablespoons olive oil, plus additional for drizzling, divided

1½ teaspoons salt, divided

1½ teaspoons pepper divided

32 baguette slices

8 ounces feta cheese

½ cup whole milk, plus additional, if necessary (optional)

2 tablespoons lemon juice

½ cup pomegranate seeds

¼ cup parsley, minced

Preheat oven to 400°F. Slice garlic bulb in half, exposing garlic heads, and place in center of large piece of tinfoil. Drizzle each half with 2 tablespoons olive oil, ½ teaspoon salt and ½ teaspoon pepper. Wrap foil tightly around garlic and roast until caramelized, about 30 minutes.

Place baguette slices on large baking sheet and drizzle with olive oil. Bake on second rack in oven until golden brown about 10 minutes; set aside.

In high-speed food processor, pulse feta cheese, milk, lemon juice, remaining salt, remaining pepper and roasted garlic cloves until whipped and creamy, adding more milk as needed to reach desired consistency. Check for seasoning and adjust, to taste.

To serve, spread each baguette slice with whipped feta and sprinkle with pomegranate seeds and minced parsley.