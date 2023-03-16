Recipe: Luck o’ the Irish Mint Pie

To make filling: In bowl of stand mixer, whisk 2 ½ cups heavy cream until stiff peaks form. Transfer to bowl.

In separate stand mixer bowl, beat cream cheese on high 2 minutes. Gradually add 1¼ cups powdered sugar and green food coloring; mix until smooth. Add ¼ teaspoon vanilla and mint extract; mix well.

Fold prepared whipped cream into cream cheese mixture. Fold 1 cup chopped mint chocolate candies into filling.

To make frosting: In bowl of stand mixer, whisk remaining heavy cream and remaining powdered sugar. Add remaining vanilla extract and mix until stiff peaks form.