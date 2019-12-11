Tulare County DA gets grant to prosecute DUIs

Tulare County District Attorney’s office receives grant from the Office of Traffic Safety for the third straight years

The Sun-Gazette

TULARE COUNTY – Repeat DUI offenders seem to find a way back onto the road long enough for their ritualistic recklessness to result in the wrecking of lives. The worst example in the last two years came on June 19, 2017 when 51-year-old Timothy McDarment was driving drunk at a high rate of speed in the area of Springville Avenue and Doyle Street east of Porterville when he attempted to pass a car on the left by crossing over the solid double yellow lines.

When the other car began a legal left-hand turn into a private driveway, McDarment’s Jeep struck the smaller car, crushing it and sending it spinning. McDarment fled the scene on foot but was followed by bystanders and taken into custody by CHP. All three victims were transported to Sierra View District Hospital where the 1-year-old was pronounced deceased. Two adult females also sustained injuries, one of which required extensive surgery and recovery.

Two hours after the crash, McDarment’s blood alcohol level was still .13%, well over the legal limit of .08%. McDarment possesses three prior DUI convictions from 2000, 2010, and 2015, with the last two convictions handed down in Inyo County. McDarment was still on probation from his most recent conviction when he crashed into the car.

Earlier this year, a Tulare County jury convicted McDarment of second-degree murder, gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, felony hit and run resulting in death or injury, and misdemeanor driving on a suspended license. The jury also found true special allegations that McDarment fled the scene of the crime and that he caused injury to more than one victim.

Deputy District Attorney Sean Sangree was able to prosecute McDarment’s case from start to finish thanks to a grant with the Office of Traffic Safety. On Nov. 8, the Tulare County District Attorney’s Office was awarded the grant for a third straight year. The $116,668 grant will continue to fund a Vertical Prosecution team through September 2020, primarily for felony DUI with injury cases, as well as attorney training.

“Prosecution programs ensure drivers who decide to drive impaired and put others on the road at risk are held accountable,” OTS director Barbara Rooney said. “Accountability is important in highlighting the dangers and consequences of driving under the influence.”

Under the 2018 – 2019 Alcohol and Drug Impaired Driver Vertical Prosecution Program grant, the TCDA DUI prosecutor filed over 180 cases of felony and misdemeanor DUI. Over 2,300 total DUI cases were filed by the office during the same time period – 2,038 alcohol only, 18 drug only, and 315 combination drug and alcohol.

“Our community witnessed several tragedies related to driving under the influence this year. What makes these crimes even more heart wrenching is that they are entirely preventable,” District Attorney Ward said. “We are again appreciative of the Office of Traffic Safety for recognizing the need for funds in Tulare County. This office will continue to aggressively prosecute these cases and raise awareness that there’s no excuse for DUI.”

Funding for this program is provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.