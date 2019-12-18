Visalia PD catches alleged drug dealer, rapist

Visalia officers arrest man involved in Dec. 4 rape, find two pounds of meth and marijuana grow at his home

The Sun-Gazette

VISALIA – A man who allegedly raped his ex-girlfriend is behind bars after police discovered he may also be a drug dealer.

On Dec. 12, the Visalia Police Department arrested Pedro Caballero Ramos, 33, on sexual assault and narcotics charges. Detectives with the Violent Crime Unit identified Ramos as the suspect in a Dec. 4 sexual assault involving his ex-girlfriend.

A search warrant was conducted at the Ramos’ residence in the 1300 block of W. Vine St. where investigators found and a firearm used in the sexual assault. Detectives also found indicia of drug sales which included a marijuana grow operation and two pounds of methamphetamine. Ramos was booked for sexual assault and drug related offenses.

