Farmersville ready to widen its path to the future

City takes first steps to widen Farmersville Blvd. from Walnut to Noble, build 100 affordable homes just off corner of Farmersville Blvd. and Walnut

By Reggie Ellis

TULARE COUNTY – Farmersville’s future economic development plans are missing by a mile. But in terms of city roadways, a mile isn’t that much.

The city took its first steps toward widening the last mile of Farmersville Boulevard to four lanes last month when the city council acquired needed right-of-way to improve the city’s namesake road between Walnut Avenue and the roundabouts at the Noble Avenue/Highway 198 interchange. The council approved four agreements to purchase pieces of property along the roadway from three property owners including Kaweah Delta Water Conservation District, Nguyen 1985 Family Trust (Thanh Huy and Xuan-Bga Thi Nguyen) and Delbert Beames. The property totaled more than $26,000. The city will need to acquire right-of-way from an additional 19 properties before they begin construction to widen the road.

City manager Jennifer Gomez said the stretch of Farmersville Boulevard has already been identified as the city’s future commercial development corridor. She said the city will be installing curbs, gutters, and sidewalks instead of developers as a way to entice commercial builders.

“All they will have to do is put in new drive approaches,” Gomez said.

Farmersville has long held out hope that a hotel or major retailer would be interested in locating along the northern stretch of town connecting the city’s highway commercial properties to its central district. In May, the council approved the city’s first ever tax rebate plan for hotels and sales tax rebate program for commercial developers. The city also allows residential developers to defer development impact fees, which go toward alleviating the impact of new construction on city services, until homes have been sold and a certificate of occupancy has been issued by the building inspector.

Gomez said there still hasn’t been a lot of serious interest in property along North Farmersville Boulevard but that could change with a slew of new homes being built at the intersection of Walnut. Just last month, Self-Help Enterprises announced plans to build 108 affordable housing units just east of the corner between Jack In the Box and the Farmersville Sports Park. The Farmersville Village Project will look similar to other Self-Help projects using Craftsman design in Lindsay and Goshen and will be built in two phases on 5.47 acres of vacant land. The first phase will build out the northern 2.75 acres and include a 3,000-square foot community building, a children’s playground, nine residential buildings and 80 parking spaces. Phase two will build out the remaining 2.99 acres and will consist of nine additional residential buildings, a basketball court and 85 parking spaces. The project will meet most of the city’s need for affordable housing through 2023.

“It’s our first large housing project in a while,” Gomez said.

A 1.4-acre portion fronting on Farmersville Boulevard will remain zoned for commercial development. Self-Help said the project will be financed through the affordable housing and sustainable communities 2020 (AHSC) and Low-Income Housing Tax Credits. As part of the AHSC program, the development will be designed to ultimately reduce the community’s greenhouse gas emissions. The development will be professionally managed, and residents of Farmersville Village will be provided with free bus passes and will have access to 20 shareable vehicles for daily needs.

Depending on its award, Gomez said the project could also fund a bike/pedestrian path, from Front Street to Veterans Park and the Sports Complex, and help fund the city’s transit center near the railroad tracks on Front Street west of Farmersville Boulevard. Farmersville is one of 10 communities planning to have a stop on a proposed passenger railroad running between Porterville and Huron. Known as the Cross Valley Corridor Plan, TCAG coordinating an effort to use the existing railroad corridor stretching from southwestern Fresno County to southeastern Tulare County to serve as a regional transit system providing surrounding communities with connected, convenient transit centers and services, which may include buses before trains. At buildout, the proposed center would include two bus bays, passenger shade and seating, bicycle racks, a monument sign, a 31-stall parking lot, and two electric car chargers. The total cost of the rail and bus station is estimated at $3.7 million.

Gomez said the Farmersville Village Project requires land use and zone change from general commercial to multi-family residential. The city council took up the issue at its Dec. 9 meeting and is expected to approve the second reading of the resolution at its next meeting.