Tulare declares homeless shelter crisis

City invokes AB932 easing building codes on low barrier shelters and making it eligible for state aid

By Reggie Ellis

TULARE – Just four years ago, Jason had a wife, a child and a home. He worked full-time to support his family and kept up with the bills but when the bills began to mount, he turned to drugs to find relief from the stress.

Jason ended up on the street and struggled with feelings of hopelessness. It wasn’t until a year and a half ago that he finally found his way into a homeless shelter in Visalia. While at the shelter, he volunteered his time cleaning at a thrift store and finding new meaning in his life. He began working with others at the shelter and gained confidence in himself and his ability to overcome obstacles.

Today, Jason’s story has come full circle. He is again living in a home and has reconciled with his wife and child. He continues his work helping others at the shelter find housing, mental health support and addiction treatment.

Jason was asked to tell his story to the Tulare City Council last week by David Clevenger, a member of the city’s ad hoc committee on homelessness. Clevenger and fellow committee member Patrick Isherwood presented their report to the city council on declaring a housing shelter crisis. In its annual Point in Time (PIT) count of the number of people experiencing homelessness within Kings and Tulare Counties, the Kings/Tulare Homeless Alliance reports there were 146 homeless people within Tulare, 123 of which were unsheltered.

Clevenger said stories like Patrick’s are why the city should take steps to create a shelter, a safe place where those living on the streets can regroup and rebuild their lives.

“How do we get from the current situation of encampments and get to something that is hopeful and hygienic with an opportunity for people to leave homelessness?” Clevenger asked. “For Jason, the first step out of homelessness was a low barrier shelter.”

After the presentation, the council approved a housing shelter crisis, which allows Tulare some flexibility in interpreting and applying state standards for building, planning and fire codes when it comes to sheltering the homeless. Under Assembly Bill 932, which took effect in 2017, the city can adopt an ordinance setting reasonable standards for shelters based on local resources in lieu of building a shelter to existing state standards. The ordinance is subject to approval by the Department of Housing and Community Development. The easing of rules only applies to structures on land owned or leased by the city and exempt the city from liability for those shelters and would only remain in place until Jan. 1, 2021. There are some additional requirements for Tulare as the city will have to annually report the number of residents in the shelter, how many moved on to permanent housing and any new actions taken to prevent new people from becoming homeless.

“A safety net only works for a certain amount of time before you need a place for people to live,” Clevenger said.

Councilmember Carlton Jones questioned how the exemption from liability would work if someone were to be injured, who would build the shelter and if there was any sort of plan to build a low barrier shelter in Tulare.

Councilmember Greg Nunley agreed and asked how the city would pay for the shelter.

“I agree with Carlton,” Nunley said. “I’d like to see us have some sort of plan. There’s a big cloud over this with big question marks.”

Isherwood said the declaration would also allow the city to be a direct recipient of grant funding from the state’s Homeless Emergency Aid Program funds (HEAP) with the caveat that shelter projects are completed by June 30, 2021.

Councilmember Terry Sayer, who commissioned the ad hoc committee, said the declaration was just the first step in a process that would also include forming a jurisdictional action committee recommended in the recent countywide recommendation delivered by a consultant hired by the Tulare County Task Force on Homelessess.

“We are not jumping into this,” she said. “There would be nothing done without coming back to the council.”

Vice Mayor Dennis Mederos said there was no denying the existence of a shelter crisis in Tulare and there was no reason to deny an ordinance which could make the city eligible for aid from the state.

“Nothing else can take place unless we adopt this resolution,” Mederos said. “This committee has been going on for well over 9 or 10 months. It’s time to adopt this resolution and move on to something else.”

Sayer motioned to adopt the housing shelter crisis resolution. It was seconded by Mederos and passed 4-1. Nunley cast the lone dissenting vote.