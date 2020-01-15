California wineries struggle amid internal, external hardships

Mechanization versus tradition

Bryan Babcock said he’s been savvy as he navigates the problems plaguing his industry.

Over the last 10 years, he had to remove 80 acres from his vineyard after Pierce’s disease, a deadly grapevine bacteria destroyed parts of his vineyard. But he’s not rushing to replant.

“I don’t plan to run back in and plant because there aren’t enough workers available to maintain more acres than I am currently growing,” Babcock said. “To go back in and plant at this point is crazy.”

Babcock maintains a small, year-round workforce who work both in the vineyard and his winery. He uses seasonal labor during the harvest, but he’s never able to get all the hands he needs. Being a small grower makes it even more of a challenge.

To cope, Babcock has restructured his trellis system so that maintaining his vineyard is more efficient, mechanically friendly and requires fewer hands. His trellising, which he calls integrated nature, also works with gravity and respects the growing patterns of a vine.

“This system is helping the vine grow in a way it wants to grow,” Babcock said. “What you have should enhance your process, and we can now harvest twice as fast and be twice as gentle on the vine. The fruit flies off easier. And what would take 40 people now takes four.”

The move to mechanization is happening throughout the wine grape industry as many growers are turning to it as a solution to the labor shortage. But some winemakers remain skeptical of the quality of a grape harvested by a machine compared to one by hand.

The argument has become almost as heated as the battle over corks and screw tops. But California wine growers are behind their global competitors on this front. Australia, Europe and South America mechanized their operations years ago.

Kevin Merrill, another Santa Barbara County wine grape grower, turned to mechanization as the labor shortage threatened his ability to harvest his crop each year.

On his vineyard, Merrill has mechanized what he can — he has machines for pruning, harvesting, fruit thinning. When asked about his decision, he states the obvious: a machine can do more, at any time of day and without breaks.

“The machines are better now too, they pick a nice, clean fruit. The industry is adapting,” Merrill said. “Working on a vineyard is more of a specialized job, there’s more training with the skills that are expected.”

However, he faces issues when he tries to sell his crop to winemakers who worry that their wine will not be as good if the grapes weren’t harvested by a skilled hand.

“We’ve had to debunk that thinking,” Merrill said. “And part of that is working with wineries to make sure they understand that the fruit is just as good whether it’s hand or mechanically harvested.”

Monterey County, the northern tip of the Central Coast, is another one of California’s hearty wine regions. Thanks to a deep marine canyon in the Monterey Bay, the area — best known for its Burgundy varieties — has the cooler coastal weather wine grapes enjoy.

Kim Stemler, the executive director for the Monterey County Vintners and Growers Association, has watched as Monterey growers turn to mechanization as the labor shortage sapped the hands on their vineyards. They’ve turned to machines that can prune and harvest their vines.

While those machines replace some of the labor a grower needs, they still require human operators. The demand is for a more technical worker.

“The workforce that’s needed for that is drivers, mechanics, fabricators,” Stemler said. “They need a much higher skill set than the people who originally signed up for the job. The skills sets are very different.”

Back in Santa Barbara County, Bryan Babcock knows that in order to survive, he’ll have to accept the new realities and continue to innovate. But he still finds great joy in his work and is not planning on quitting anytime soon.

“It really doesn’t get better than this,” Babcock said, standing in his winery later on that beautiful fall day as visitors sampled wine and Fleetwood Mac played in the background.