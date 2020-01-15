Porterville day care owner arrested for molestation

Jose Luis Caballero has owned Caballero Family Child Care in Porterville for 22 years

The Sun-Gazette

PORTERVILLE – The owner of Porterville day care has been charged with molesting two young girls.

On Jan. 8, Tulare County District Attorney Tim Ward announced criminal charges against Jose Luis Cortez Caballero, 58, of Porterville. He is charged with eight total felony counts including seven counts of child molestation against one minor female victim and an additional count of child molestation against another minor female victim. It is alleged that the crimes were committed from November 2018 to November 2019 at the daycare Caballero owned. The man and his wife Yolanda have operated the Caballero Family Child Care for the last 22 years. There could be other victims as the day care’s capacity was listed as 14 children.

Caballero was arraigned at the county pretrial facility where he entered a plea of not guilty. Bail was set at $250,000. Caballero will return to court on Jan. 22, for a preliminary hearing setting / bail hearing in Department 3. If convicted on all charges, Caballero faces life in prison.