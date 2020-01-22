Election 2020: Audience questions candidates about homelessness, poverty

District 1

Tulare County District 1 is unique in that it is the largest geographic district in the county and has the most incorporated cities. It also has some of the county’s most vulnerable unincorporated districts. Incumbent Kuyler Crocker and candidates Robyn Stearns and Larry Micari were asked questions from the audience on how to serve smaller communities.

Micari, who is a retired captain with the sheriff’s department that served in Pixley, said there is a lot to learn by just communicating with the residents in unincorporated communities.

“We need to be out there mingling with them in their communities,” Micari said. “All you have to do is sit down with them and over a cup of coffee you can solve a lot.”

Stearns, who serves on the Republican Central Committee for Tulare County, and served eight years on the Exeter City Council, recounted her experience with Tooleville. Notorious for their undrinkable water quality, Tooleville has requested to hookup to Exeter’s water system for almost two decades.

Stearns said that Tooleville’s plight has not been heard by the county, and that she would address the problem if elected.

Crocker said that he has worked to try and solve the issues around the county, including Tooleville. He also underscored the importance of being plugged-in to unincorporated communities.

“It’ a commitment…and outreach is important as well as speaking with people,” Crocker said.

Audience members also posed a question over poverty in the county. Stearns pointed to the need for vocational education, recounting the experience of her son-in-law who became an electrical technician.

“There are so many talented kids in our area that don’t want to leave the area and we need to provide training for them,” Stearns said.

Micari agreed that education is important as well, but pointed to a lack of jobs and drug use to be a culprit in part. His solution is making students busy and excited about learning.

“We need to bring shop back in schools…we need to start getting the youth more interested,” Micari said. “We need to start getting kids motivated younger.

Crocker made the more nuanced point by noting that the county does not run education in Tulare County. He added that the county plays a more supportive role for the Tulare County Office of Education by facilitating programs. Instead, Crocker noted that he is working with Fresno State president, Juan Castro to invest in south valley counties.

“Myself and Visalia city officials are talking with [Castro] about expanding eduation opportunities in Tulare County,” Crocker said.

Fresno State opened their satellite campus at College of the Sequoias a few years ago as a show of support for university students in Tulare County. Fresno State started by offering just a few courses, but were encouraged that they would expand their course offerings.

Closing the forum Micari made his case to the crowd that he is capable of more than just law enforcement.

“I want to assure you that there is more to me than ‘do you know why I stopped you,’” Micari joked. “I’ve solved problems in my community and served 33 years in my community.”

Taking a similar stance as Maaske from District 3, Stearns said that her experience as a business owner and time as Exeter mayor, has prepared her for supervisor.

Crocker stated there is work left to be done since he was elected supervisor in 2016. And added that there are large problems left to tackle.

“Water is no easy task, homelessness is no easy task, all of this while making sure we have a vibrant economy,” Crocker said.