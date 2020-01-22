Exeter council hears budget concerns for public safety

“They don’t want to argue with the dog,” Hall said.

A point of emphasis Hall made was the need for training. Exeter officers have to meet the minimum level of training required by the state, but the department is charged with accommodating training schedules and cost. Outside of just meeting state mandates, Hall said that not keeping up on training is a major risk.

“If you look at lawsuits, one of the key claim is failure to train…and the only thing that is going to make it right is a lot of money,” Hall said. “But also, what caliber officer do you want responding to your call for help…do you want an ‘eh he’s alright’ or do you want someone who’s trained far beyond minimum standards.”

Discussed during budget meetings before has been vehicle and equipment replacement. One police vehicle has 226,982 miles logged.

“I’ve never seen a vehicle with that high of mileage in police service,” Hall said.

Other items in need of replacement have been body cameras, body armor and mobile radios. Hall added that Motorola has said they will not fix the model of radios they have now, after next year.

According to Hall, in order to maintain the services the department provides the city would need to increase their budget by $283,836. Although, to raise the level of service their budget would need to increase by $600,000. The additional funding would add a new sergeant positions for supervision worth $130,000 and a community service officer worth $60,000. Both would need about $50,000 in one time costs for a vehicle and equipment.

Without a sales tax measure to increase general fund revenue Hall said they would have to face consequences to releasing officers to balance future budgets. Among other things, Hall highlighted that the department would have to become “reactive” instead of “proactive.”

“Without a presence on the streets crooks are more likely to do what crooks do,” Hall said.

In his presentation he stated that a reduced level of proactively results in increased crime, leading to more calls and in turn reduced the proactivity of officers.

Almost equally important is the amount of increased overtime. Because fewer officers would be on staff to cover shifts while officers are out training or sick, there is a higher rate of overtime. But Hall pointed to an increase in fatigue and lower morale being more of a risk of workers comp claims.

“If people are tired and aren’t making good decisions you have more workers comps claims…it’s something you want to avoid,” Hall said.

Hall and city manager Adam Ennis also discussed the need to replace fire engine 11. While Exeter does not employ the fire fighters, they do own most of the fire equipment Tulare County fire fighters use. Exeter has been making repairs to engine 11 for years according to Ennis and Hall, but they may need to consider replacement soon.

Hall said the average cost is between $500,000 and $800,000, and they may consider financing the purchase.