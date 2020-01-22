Exeter council hears budget concerns for public safety

Police Chief John Hall describes current budget circumstances, need for increased funding for deferred costs, increase services
By Paul Myers
EXETER – It’s only January, but the importance of this November’s election is already being felt, and not just for political offices.
At Exeter’s Jan.13 city council meeting, the most talked about item on the agenda was a sales tax measure. Intended to help boost the general fund, and the public safety budget in it, Police Chief John Hall spelled out his department’s needs to maintain and advance services.
Because of budget shortfalls over the last three years, the Exeter Police Department has chosen to forego improvements on the operations side of the ledger. Fortunately, that has led to a fully staffed department. Unfortunately, if the department was asked to trim their budget, they would have to let go of officers.
According to Hall’s presentation to council, the traditional budget split between operational equipment and personnel is 25% to 75% respectively. But with deferred maintenance and replacement, paired with more staff, the current balance has been 83.2% to 16.8% personnel to operational costs.
“When you look at what is allocated to the operation side, in order to make any type of significant savings you have to look at the personnel side,” Hall said.
In order to keep a balanced budget over the last six years Hall said the department has kept building maintenance at a six year low, and provided examples. During the presentation the council reviewed photos of several parts of the building where the wooden façade is rotting. Hall added that the inside flooring is in bad shape and from 20 years ago, mold is growing outside some of the walls and HVAC unit has been under continuous repair and nearing replacement.
The department has downsized their K-9 teams from three to two and are relying on donations to help balance the account.
“You would be amazed at the level of deterrence that a K-9 provides over an officer,” Hall said.
He added that as an officer he has seen suspects openly defy several officers. But when they deploy a K-9 officer they become compliant much faster.
“They don’t want to argue with the dog,” Hall said.
A point of emphasis Hall made was the need for training. Exeter officers have to meet the minimum level of training required by the state, but the department is charged with accommodating training schedules and cost. Outside of just meeting state mandates, Hall said that not keeping up on training is a major risk.
“If you look at lawsuits, one of the key claim is failure to train…and the only thing that is going to make it right is a lot of money,” Hall said. “But also, what caliber officer do you want responding to your call for help…do you want an ‘eh he’s alright’ or do you want someone who’s trained far beyond minimum standards.”
Discussed during budget meetings before has been vehicle and equipment replacement. One police vehicle has 226,982 miles logged.
“I’ve never seen a vehicle with that high of mileage in police service,” Hall said.
Other items in need of replacement have been body cameras, body armor and mobile radios. Hall added that Motorola has said they will not fix the model of radios they have now, after next year.
According to Hall, in order to maintain the services the department provides the city would need to increase their budget by $283,836. Although, to raise the level of service their budget would need to increase by $600,000. The additional funding would add a new sergeant positions for supervision worth $130,000 and a community service officer worth $60,000. Both would need about $50,000 in one time costs for a vehicle and equipment.
Without a sales tax measure to increase general fund revenue Hall said they would have to face consequences to releasing officers to balance future budgets. Among other things, Hall highlighted that the department would have to become “reactive” instead of “proactive.”
“Without a presence on the streets crooks are more likely to do what crooks do,” Hall said.
In his presentation he stated that a reduced level of proactively results in increased crime, leading to more calls and in turn reduced the proactivity of officers.
Almost equally important is the amount of increased overtime. Because fewer officers would be on staff to cover shifts while officers are out training or sick, there is a higher rate of overtime. But Hall pointed to an increase in fatigue and lower morale being more of a risk of workers comp claims.
“If people are tired and aren’t making good decisions you have more workers comps claims…it’s something you want to avoid,” Hall said.
Hall and city manager Adam Ennis also discussed the need to replace fire engine 11. While Exeter does not employ the fire fighters, they do own most of the fire equipment Tulare County fire fighters use. Exeter has been making repairs to engine 11 for years according to Ennis and Hall, but they may need to consider replacement soon.
Hall said the average cost is between $500,000 and $800,000, and they may consider financing the purchase.