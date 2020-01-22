‘Stray Bullet’ targets heads of gang

Another of those arrested was 19-year-old Jorge Barajas of Cutler, the main suspect in a shooting in Seville last fall that nearly killed an 8-year-old girl. The shooting happened at about 10:30 p.m. in the 15300 block of Visalia Avenue in Seville and was impetus for the multi-agency operation. When deputies arrived, they discovered two people had been shot, including one adult and an 8-year-old girl. The little girl was shot in the hand and taken to Children’s Hospital Central California with non life-threatening injuries. The adult victim was shot in the legs and is also expected to make a full recovery.

“But we are happy to report that, today, she is fully recovered and doing great,” Boudreaux said. “TCSO deputies delivered Christmas presents to her a few weeks ago and she was all smiles.”

Barajas is being charged with possession of a firearm while being a documented gang member, assault with a deadly weapon, attempted murder and possession of a controlled substance for sales, all with gang enhancements.

“We believe he was targeting another gang, and in that act a little girl almost lost her life,” Sheriff’s Lt. Joe Torres said.

During the five-month investigation, detectives seized 12 pounds of meth, 150 pounds of processed marijuana, ½ pound of black tar heroin, 18 firearms, four assault rifles, one grenade, two silencers and two stolen vehicles. Torres said the guns recovered during the operation were stolen from Tulare and Fresno counties and the serial numbers were filed off.

Boudreaux said more arrests could be announced in the coming weeks as many witnesses and people with information remain hesitant to come forward for fear of retaliation.

“We are learning info on new cases that are possibly coming out of this,” Boudreaux said. “There have been a lot of steps in place to prevent retaliation. Gangs have a heavy influence due to that fear factor.”