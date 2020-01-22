The Golden Dragon Acrobats balance centuries of art and culture

World’s leading Chinese acrobatic troupe, Golden Dragon Acrobats, performs at the Visalia Fox Theatre
VISALIA – The spellbinding artistry and amazing athletics of The Golden Dragon Acrobats will thrill locals this month as the Golden Dragon Acrobats grace the stage of the Visalia Fox Theatre on Wednesday, Jan. 29.
The group represents the best of a time-honored tradition that began more than 25 centuries ago. The company’s reputation is solidly rooted in a commitment to the highest of production values and an attention to artistic details that is unparalleled in the art form. World-renowned impresario Danny Chang and choreographer Angela Chang combine award-winning acrobatics, traditional dance, spectacular costumes, ancient and contemporary music and theatrical techniques to present a show of breathtaking skill and beauty.
The ancient art of acrobatics has developed into one of China’s most popular art forms. As well as evolving into many forms of performance—dance, opera, martial arts and sports—acrobatics has served an important role in the cultural exchange between China and Western nations. The citizens of China continue to present their acrobatic art for the world today, to portray their hard-working nature and set forth an example of the rich traditions of Chinese culture.
The group’s founder, producer and director, Danny Chang, is one of the world’s leading promoters of Chinese acrobatics. He began his training at the age of eight with his family’s acrobatic school in Taipei, and began performing with its touring wing, the Golden Dragon Acrobats, at age ten. He is the recipient of many awards, including the prestigious Medal for International Faith and Goodwill by the Republic of China’s Coordination Council for North American Affairs.
Performing feats on chairs stacked 10 stories high; the troupe has traveled to all 50 states and to more than 65 countries on five continents. The Golden Dragon Acrobats have received two prestigious New York Drama Desk Award nominations for its Broadway performances. Their recent 5-week run at Broadway’s New Victory Theater in 2014, marks the only acrobatic troupe from China chosen to perform twice at this prestigious venue.
“When the Golden Dragon Acrobats come to town, the wonders stack up,” reviews The New York Times. “Cathedrals of contortionists in backbend rise before your eyes, body by body. Human obstacles, which tumblers flip over, widen in person-size increments. The thrill is escalation. These touring acrobats from China know how to keep topping themselves.”
The show starts at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 29. Tickets range from $15 to $31 and can be purchased at www.foxvisalia.org or at the box office at 300 W. Main St. in Visalia. For more information, call 559-625-1369 or email info@foxvisalia.org.