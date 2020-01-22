The Golden Dragon Acrobats balance centuries of art and culture

World’s leading Chinese acrobatic troupe, Golden Dragon Acrobats, performs at the Visalia Fox Theatre

The Sun-Gazette

VISALIA – The spellbinding artistry and amazing athletics of The Golden Dragon Acrobats will thrill locals this month as the Golden Dragon Acrobats grace the stage of the Visalia Fox Theatre on Wednesday, Jan. 29.

The group represents the best of a time-honored tradition that began more than 25 centuries ago. The company’s reputation is solidly rooted in a commitment to the highest of production values and an attention to artistic details that is unparalleled in the art form. World-renowned impresario Danny Chang and choreographer Angela Chang combine award-winning acrobatics, traditional dance, spectacular costumes, ancient and contemporary music and theatrical techniques to present a show of breathtaking skill and beauty.

The ancient art of acrobatics has developed into one of China’s most popular art forms. As well as evolving into many forms of performance­—dance, opera, martial arts and sports—acrobatics has served an important role in the cultural exchange between China and Western nations. The citizens of China continue to present their acrobatic art for the world today, to portray their hard-working nature and set forth an example of the rich traditions of Chinese culture.