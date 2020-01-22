Woodlake reworks ordinances for new year

The new ordinance passed last week allows for a recreational vehicle to be stored in a backyard following that said vehicle is screened by a solid 6-7 foot fence or hedge, 5 feet from the rear property line and 2 feet from any building or fence line. All vehicles stored in the back yard must be on a paved or a permanent hard surface. Certain recreational vehicles will be allowed to park on the driveway as long as they meet the following requirements: 1. They are not hooked up to services; 2. Parked on a paved or permanent hard surface; 3. They are less than 25’ long; 4. Is limited to one vehicle or boat. All vehicles stored must be operable.

Residential zoning

The council voted in favor of zoning regulation improvement to single family residential, regulation of temporary canopy structures, fences and unimproved lots.

Front Yard Paving: This ordinance is intended to preserve residential character and streetscapes and minimize excessive storm water runoff form residential properties. Excessive paving has a negative impact on the neighborhood character and may negatively impact the city’s storm water management system with increased runoff to the storm drain or into neighboring properties. The proposed ordinance would limit the percentage of the yard that can be paved and used as parking to no more than fifty (50) percent of the front yard. Paving would include cement, asphalt, pavers, bricks and masonry unless it is clearly a landscaping feature and will not be used as parking.

Temporary Canopies: There is a growing number of temporary canopy structures popping up in Woodlake. Many of these are being used as carports or storage areas in residential zones. They have become a fixture on the property and are no longer considered temporary. Theses structures violate setback requirements and are not to be considered an accessory structure. These structures are unsightly, may decrease the property values of the neighborhood and may pose as a fire hazard. This proposed ordinance would restrict these structures from being used as a carport or for storage and would not permit the use in front yard setbacks or street side yards and driveways. Temporary Canopies will be allowed to be used on a temporary basis for events for a 72-hour consecutive period, no more than three times a year.