Woodlake reworks ordinances for new year

Woodlake passes several new ordinances, ordinance adjustments affecting domestic animals, zoning, recreational vehicles, fireworks
By Paul Myers
WOODLAKE – In their first meeting of the new year, Woodlake City Council held several public hearings for new or adjusted ordinances.
Changes range from residential animal limits to fireworks.
Animal ordinances
Previous ordinances allowed for up to 24 chickens, ducks, geese, turkeys, rabbits, pigeons, or other fowls as long as these animals are maintained on a premise. However, because chickens have been running at large on public property and unmaintained on private property, the city chose to reduce the number of animals allowed, and regulating the distance of coops from fences.
The previous dog ordinance limited the number of dogs per residence to four, but did not limit the number household pets. Last week the council accepted to limit the number of animals to six in total. However, households cannot exceed four dogs over the age of four months or three cats over the age of four months or three reptiles. But residents can have some of each as long as the total number of animals does not exceed six.
Recreational vehicle parking
Last week the Woodlake City Council updated their recreational vehicle parking regulations by establishing setback and location guidelines. The previous code had regulations in place for residential parking within Woodlake but failed to address recreational vehicles.
From a code enforcement perspective, there have been at least 15 code enforcement violations addressing recreational vehicles parked on lawns, stored in backyards and countless 72- hour violations for these vehicles parked on city streets in 2019.
The new ordinance passed last week allows for a recreational vehicle to be stored in a backyard following that said vehicle is screened by a solid 6-7 foot fence or hedge, 5 feet from the rear property line and 2 feet from any building or fence line. All vehicles stored in the back yard must be on a paved or a permanent hard surface. Certain recreational vehicles will be allowed to park on the driveway as long as they meet the following requirements: 1. They are not hooked up to services; 2. Parked on a paved or permanent hard surface; 3. They are less than 25’ long; 4. Is limited to one vehicle or boat. All vehicles stored must be operable.
Residential zoning
The council voted in favor of zoning regulation improvement to single family residential, regulation of temporary canopy structures, fences and unimproved lots.
Front Yard Paving: This ordinance is intended to preserve residential character and streetscapes and minimize excessive storm water runoff form residential properties. Excessive paving has a negative impact on the neighborhood character and may negatively impact the city’s storm water management system with increased runoff to the storm drain or into neighboring properties. The proposed ordinance would limit the percentage of the yard that can be paved and used as parking to no more than fifty (50) percent of the front yard. Paving would include cement, asphalt, pavers, bricks and masonry unless it is clearly a landscaping feature and will not be used as parking.
Temporary Canopies: There is a growing number of temporary canopy structures popping up in Woodlake. Many of these are being used as carports or storage areas in residential zones. They have become a fixture on the property and are no longer considered temporary. Theses structures violate setback requirements and are not to be considered an accessory structure. These structures are unsightly, may decrease the property values of the neighborhood and may pose as a fire hazard. This proposed ordinance would restrict these structures from being used as a carport or for storage and would not permit the use in front yard setbacks or street side yards and driveways. Temporary Canopies will be allowed to be used on a temporary basis for events for a 72-hour consecutive period, no more than three times a year.
Fence Ordinance: This ordinance would clarify and limit the type and heights of fencing allowed in residential areas. Currently, the City has a specific height requirement for front and back yard heights but does not have a specific regulation for the type of material used. The proposed ordinance would allow the following: Front and side yards will allow for chain-link, concrete or blocks, latticework, wood or wrought iron fencing at a height not taller than four (4) feet if the fence is more than fifty (50) percent opaque materials. Rear yards will allow for concrete or blocks, lattice work and wood fencing between the heights of six feet and seven feet.
Unimproved lots: This ordinance will restrict any vehicle, equipment, or storage on any vacant lot or unimproved lot in city limits regardless of the zoning. The ordinance will help enforce abandoned vehicles on empty lots.
Fireworks
Woodlake voted in favor of updating both their prohibited fireworks code and open burning code.
The language that defines “Prohibited Fireworks” has been updated to be more specific on what is a dangerous firework in California. The current ordinance gives the city the option to cite for a misdemeanor infraction with a fine of $500.00. The proposed ordinance includes the city administrative fine structure.
For open burning the city mimicked the current policies of the San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District. The draft ordinance gives a detailed description of what is allowed and what is illegal. The proposed ordinance includes the city administrative fine structure, as well.