Camarena takes over as Lindsay interim city manager

“I want to say thank you to Bret…for the time that you’ve worked here. I’m a firm believer that we are put where we are needed even if it’s for short periods of time,” Cortes said while fighting back tears. “I thank you for your patience, your kindness and your perseverance… and I wish you the best of luck.”

In a prepared statement, Kimball expressed how pivotal Harmon’s experience was when it came to righting the city’s finances.

“It was with considerable sadness that I received Mr. Harmon’s letter of resignation as our finance director and was also sorry when he withdrew his application for city manager…his expertise was extremely important to the campaign to pass Measure O which was important to establishing a much needed revenue source…He has earned my trust and respect. I’m certain he will be successful in his career wherever he goes,” Kimball said.

Harmon had worked for Lindsay for three years as finance director, and took over as interim city manager when Bill Zigler retired last year. In his time Harmon had found ways to reduce the city’s internal debt, streamlined audits and relinquished the operations at the McDermont Field House to a private operation.

Stepping in his place, Camarena said that his job has become much busier but his years in city services has helped prepare him.