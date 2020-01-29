District 1 candidates talk on water, infrastructure, health care

Micari echoed Crocker’s sentiments on water, adding that water is even more of a focus in the post Sustainable Groundwater Management Act (SGMA) era.

“Water is obviously the most important aspect with SGMA coming down the lines and the regulations it’s going to have. It’s important,” Micari said.

He went on to say that he had farmed cherries for 15 years until he was unable to gather groundwater for irrigation during California’s historic drought.

“I know this is the issue that will affect our community…I saw what the drought did to our groundwater,” Micari said.

Stearns, who’s greatest governmental experience came from her eight years on the Exeter City Council. Four years were spent as a council member and the other four were spent as mayor. She deflected to bargaining with the state.

“Our biggest problem is Sacramento. We really have to be proactive…I think we should go to Sacramento and make our voices heard,” Stearns said.

When asked about how their plans to help landowners adapt to new SGMA requirements, Stearns stated her displeasure.

“Adapting is unfortunate because I don’t think we should have to adapt to this. Farmers know what to do and they’ll make it work,” Stearns said.

She added that she thought communication between the county, property owners, farmers and other affected by SGMA is vital.

Micari had a more pragmatic answer, stating the he would like the county to help ease transitions to meet water saving goals, and keep the state from encroaching on local control.

“I’d make sure the county can help facilitate the change and make sure any road blocks are minimized because otherwise Sacramento will take over and we need to maintain our local control,” Micari said.

Crocker turned to his experience in GSA boundary disputes as an example of negotiating water and land resolutions. He stated that he was directly involved when the East Kaweah GSA and Greater Kaweah GSA were vying for members. These GSAs have since gone on to identify projects that stand to save 30,000 acre feet of groundwater over the next 20 years.

Tulare County has an expansive network of roads because of the size of the county. Drivers have long bemoaned the condition of county roads despite Measure R, the half percent sales tax dedicated to road maintenance.

Stearns said that there is simply not enough money in county coffers to maintain all the roads in the county and lobbying is key to making progress.

“We need to keep lobbying for money from our local elected [officials],” Stearns said.