Golden State Killer trial to begin in spring

step in the case as it will be the first time evidence will be presented in court. At the haring, the prosecution will call witnesses and introduce evidence, and the defense can cross-examine witnesses. The judge then determines if there is enough evidence to take the each of the counts to trial.

Present at the preliminary hearing will be David Alavezos, assistant district attorney for Tulare County. District Attorney Tim Ward said Alavezos has led Tulare County’s role in organizing the discovery of evidence in preparation for trial, particularly for the 1974 murder of Claude Snelling, a COS journalism professor who is believed to be the GSK’s first murder. Ward said it was essential to begin the trial process as soon as possible in order to memorialize witness testimony, as many of them are getting older, and to ensure DeAngelo doesn’t die in prison prior to a verdict.

“This is a remarkably complex case and we have an overriding obligation to move this forward for the victims and their families,” Ward said.

Justice Delayed

Alavezos is also the prosecutor in the case of Erika Sandoval, who is charged with murdering her ex-husband and Exeter Police Officer Daniel Green. Sandoval has already admitted under oath to shooting and killing Green at his Goshen home on Feb. 6, 2015 but her case was declared a mistrial by Judge Joseph Kalashian after the jury was unable to reach a unanimous verdict on an 11-1 vote on Dec. 3.

Ward said his office had already begun the process of retrying the case as the evidence, charges and penalties will remain the same. Alavezos will likely be squaring off against the same defense attorney as well. Ward said Dan Chambers, who represented Sandoval in the first trial, told the court at a Jan. 24 hearing that he was in talks with the defendant’s family to represent her again. Ward said he expects to know who will represent Sandoval by March 6.

The plan was to begin the retrial this spring but that timeline may be delayed with Alavezos spending more time in Sacramento on the GSK trial. The next phase of the case will be jury selection sometime this spring or summer. Ward added that the prosecution will argue the same theory in the next trial as they did before. The biggest difference will be when they address the nude photographs Sandoval claims to have found in Green’s home safe but were not found by officers nor admitted as evidence during the trial.