Tooleville documentary shines light on rural water quality

City councilman Frankie Alves echoed Waterman-Philpot’s sentiment noting that he seems as if everyone is punting the issue to them, and they already have a commitment to serve the residents of Exeter.

The documentary shows attorney Michael Claiborne with Leadership Counsel for Justice and Accountability, advocating on behalf of Tooleville and noting several incentives that had the potential to benefit Exeter as well as Tooleville. Claiborne admitted that it is a months long process and would need dedicated staff time to explore the options. However, those were staff hours Waterman-Philpot were not willing to give. She went on to deliver the most decisive words of the night.

“Our staff is already working at capacity trying to get our immediate water needs met. We can’t keep stretching [public works director] Daymon [Qualls] and his staff, and [city manager] Adam [Ennis] and his staff chasing other people’s issues. I know that sounds crass…the basic problem is we have our own issues right now,” Waterman-Philpot said.

However, the documentary showed Waterman-Philpot’s comments about how she would believe in the state’s ability to keep their promises on funding as much as Santa Clause visiting her house for Christmas.

Yolanda and Benjamin Cuevas, who moved to Tooleville almost two years ago not knowing the water problems they were facing. After the premier Benjamin said that he remains confident they will see consolidation.

“I see this ending with us getting water from Exeter sooner or later,” Benjamin said.

While Hernandez no longer works for Leadership Counsel for Justice and Accountability he was a part of the panel following the film. Despite not achieving consolidation, he noted this is as far as the campaign had gotten in 18 years.

“This is a very long campaign and everyone pushed this stone in the right direction,” Hernandez said.

His statement last Saturday echoed his statement last September immediately following the Exeter City Council’s vote.

“I think resiliency is a defining characteristic for the people of Tooleville,” Hernandez said. “There is nothing stopping us from discussion with the state.”

Fortunately the opportunity for discussion came much sooner than expected. Maria Olivera, a resident of Tooleville, along with others has the ear of the State Water Board as she attended her first meeting this month as a member of the Advisory Group for the implementation of the state’s Safe and Affordable Drinking Water Fund. Olivera’s appointment to the advisory group was announced on Dec. 11 by the State Water Board. She was selected from among 50 applicants including representatives from public water systems, technical assistance providers, local agencies, nongovernmental organizations, the public and residents served by community water systems in disadvantaged communities, state small water systems, and domestic wells.

Benjamin Cuevas was also selected to the board, giving Tooleville two of the 19 members. Tulare County, which has several communities struggling with groundwater contamination, was well represented on the board. There will also be a resident of Pixley, Elena Saldivar, and an employee of Self-Help Enterprises, Jessi Snyder, providing technical assistance to the board among the group’s 19 members.

Crocker, said having four people on the advisory group with direct ties to Tulare County bodes well for many of the unincorporated communities here that are still struggling with contaminated groundwater issues ranging from salt to lead.

“It’s an exciting time when Tulare County is taking a leadership role on a board of statewide significance,” Crocker said. “Hopefully Tulare County can take advantage of this opportunity.”