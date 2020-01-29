Traffic stop leads to historic drug bust for sheriff

Missing license plate leads to arrest of two men for possession $1.5 million in meth, marijuana, cocaine and fentanyl

The Sun-Gazette

TULARE COUNTY – A car driving without a license plate led to the largest drug bust in Tulare County Sheriff’s Department’s history totaling more than $1.5 million.

Just after 6:45 p.m. on Jan. 5, a Tulare County Sheriff’s deputy made a traffic stop in the 800 block of South Ash in Pixley for the lack of the license plate. The driver of the car pulled into the driveway of a nearby home at 817 S. Ash St.

The driver, 20-year-old Eduardo Garcia of McFarland, and his passenger, 24-year-old Saul Ontiveros of Pixley, got out of the car quickly and tried to go inside the home, but the deputy stopped them and instructed them to wait outside until a second deputy arrived. According to a released statement, after one of the deputies conducted a field sobriety test and determined Garcia was impaired, they then called the California Highway Patrol to do a more thorough investigation into his driving under the influence of a substance. The CHP officer conducted a field sobriety test and determined that Garcia was, in fact, impaired.