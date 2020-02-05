ELECTION 2020: Brad Maaske answers for business deals, homeless plan, DUIs

EXETER – While voters will cast their ballots in March to see a runoff in November, some will vote for who their supervisor will be for the next four years.

Incumbent Amy Shuklian is facing challenger Brad Maaske for her Tulare County District 3 seat this time around. There are three major topics that voters have when it comes to Maaske’s: Business, homelessness and judgement.

BUSINESS CANDIDATE

Maaske herald himself as the business candidate since he began his race last December. He has a long career in real estate and hosts his own talk show on KMJ. Maaske went so far as to say that those who are self-employed thinking differently than others.

“I’ve been self employed and I think that people, when they’re self employed, and conservative, think differently,” Maaske said in his closing statement at a Tulare County District 1 and District 3 forum at 210 Café early last month.

Despite casting himself as the “business candidate” much has been made about his restricted real estate license. According to the California Department of Real Estate, Maaske’s license will be restricted until October 2022. His license fell under restriction because of accepting advanced fees from 282 clients hoping to have their home loans modified between November 2008 and October 2009. Maaske accepted $282,000 in advanced fees.

Court filings from 2011 note that it is illegal to collect advance fees without an agreement already in place.

“Claiming, demanding, or accepting an advance fee for loan modification services was illegal, except for a licensed California real estate broker with an approved advance fee agreement before October 11, 2009,” the filings stated.

Maaske said that during the housing crisis that began in 2008, he was handed advice by the California Association of Realtors to help provide loan modifications. And he followed those guidelines until the department of real estate said that it was illegal.

“We followed those procedures to a ‘T’…based on our legal advice that we we’re given on how to practice real estate,” Maaske said in an explanation on The Sun-Gazette’s, Paper Trail Podcast.