WINE TO WEED: Wine grape growers lose labor to cannabis farms

CALIFORNIA – Maria Vilchis had reached her breaking point. She couldn’t manage one more season working for a vineyard.

For years, she’d survived on temporary jobs picking wine grapes and cleaning barrels in wine cellars throughout the Salinas Valley. But the hard labor was taking a toll on her body and the seasonal income wasn’t enough to support her family.

“I started as a single mom with two young boys and that made it very hard to work in the fields,” Vilchis said. “I needed money and two months in the winery wasn’t going to be enough.”

About four months ago, she looked into finding work in Monterey County’s cannabis industry. Soon enough, she had a full-time job at Flora California, a cannabis farm just outside of Salinas, an agriculturally rich coastal valley known for producing lettuce, strawberries and wine grapes.

“I wanted something year around, I didn’t want something temporary,” Vilchis said. “I needed to do something else. I moved here to Flora because I wanted to have more opportunities and to grow.”

She now makes more money and has more time to spend with her family. She is paid $15 an hour and works Monday to Friday, eight hours a day — an improvement from the 60-hour work week tending vineyards Monday to Saturday. Soon she’ll be a regular employee, which comes with $17-an-hour pay, full benefits and a 401k.

Vilchis is among a growing number of people leaving their vineyard jobs for the higher pay and better working conditions many cannabis growers offer. The result is increasing tensions between these relative newcomers and the state’s long-established wine producers — also adding pressure to an ongoing labor shortage that shows no sign of easing anytime soon.

The issue has arrived on the doorsteps of the agencies and associations in charge of regulating and supporting California agriculture, which are seeking ways to help the two industries coexist.

The Sun-Gazette spoke with farm workers, wine and cannabis growers, wine association and farm bureau directors. Few will begrudge a laborer for choosing where to work, but some think counties were too hasty to open their doors to cannabis.

In 2016, Californians voted yes on Proposition 64 — the Adult Use of Marijuana Act — which legalized the cultivation and sale of commercial cannabis. Prop. 64 empowered counties to decide whether cannabis would be legalized within their borders. Some counties welcomed the new legal version of marijuana, while others, including Tulare County, opted to indefinitely ban the crop.

A large share of California’s world-renowned wine grapes are grown in Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo, Monterey, Sonoma, Napa and Mendocino counties. They thrive in the temperate climates of these coastal areas.

And so does cannabis.

Acreage now devoted to cannabis is a small fraction of the half-million acres wine grapes occupy statewide, but in a historically tight labor market, those acres have an outsized impact.

Wine grapes make up the lion’s share of California’s grape production compared to table and raisin. The state’s grape industry values $5.5 billion, and wine grapes make up $3.6 billion.

The California Department of Agriculture says it doesn’t calculate the total acreage of cannabis since cultivation permits don’t set a limit on how much a grower can cultivate. The state left it up to counties, which have set their own limits on how many acres of the plant can be grown within their borders.

As of the start of 2020, there are over 4,700 active cultivation licenses in the state. In 2018, California’s legal cannabis market made $2.5 billion, and according to an analysis by a cannabis sales-tracking firm, the industry is on track to make $3.1 billion in 2019.