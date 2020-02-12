Exeter council to hear from citizens on sales tax measure

Seven member citizen committee in Exeter is charged with recommending council with sales tax options

By Paul Myers

EXETER – Exeter City Council has heard plenty about the city’s lack of funding in the general fund. Now, select community members are going to hear the same thing, and recommend what should be done about it.

During their Jan 28 meeting, the Exeter City Council commissioned the Proposed Revenue Measure Advisory Committee. The seven-person committee is made up of: Jim Tyler, Sandy Blankenship, Patricia Thompson, Ted Macaulay, Bob Dickey Jr., Wes Grim and Alicia Handley. Their second meeting is Wednesday, Feb. 12.

The purpose of the committee, as laid out by the city, is to review the available information from city staff and make recommendations to the city council over a sales tax measure. The committee will also review city services and associated needs and budgets. Many of which have already been out lined by staff to council.