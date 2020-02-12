Feds allocate $11 million for Friant-Kern Canal fix

“The Friant-Kern Canal delivers critical water to Tulare and Kern Counties, providing invaluable support to many of the farms that grow the food we eat,” McCarthy said. “Restoring capacity of the canal is expected to increase average annual water deliveries by 8,000 acre-feet, while the Shasta Enlargement Project will capture and store an additional 634,000 acre-feet of water during wet years for use during future dry years. These projects will be a huge benefit to our communities, all Californians, and the environment.”

The news comes less than two months after Congressman T.J. Cox (D-CA) introduced legislation that would provide $200 million in funds to “provide for the restoration of the original carrying capacity of canals impacted by land subsidence, and for other purposes.”

Known as the Move Water Now Act, H.R. 5316 does not specifically name Friant-Kern Canal but does identify the money is to repair a 33-mile section of a canal delivering surface water to a million acres of farmland in Central California. The canal is not named in the legislation because of federal rules that don’t allow specific earmarks.

The Friant-Kern Canal delivers water to over 1 million acres of highly productive farmland and over 250,000 residents, primarily in the cities of Fresno, Orange Cove, Strathmore and Lindsay. Subsidence caused by overdrafting groundwater has reduced the canal’s capacity by 60% of its original capacity when it was built in the 1940s. That equals about 300,000 acre-feet of water per year that does not make it those along the lower third of the 152-mile canal running from Friant Dam near Fresno to Bakersfield. Cox, who represents Fresno and Kings Counties, makes no bones about the notion the funds will be used to fix the Friant Kern.