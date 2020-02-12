Lindsay homeowner kills attacker claiming to be Sheriff’s deputy

Sheriff’s Log

Tuesday, Feb. 4

Three men arrested drive-by shootings during the Sheriff’s Department’s effort to dismantle the Norteno street gang in northern Tulare County are now being charged with murder.

On Feb. 4, the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Unit added murder charges to the rap sheet of 27-year-old Edward Moran, 19-year-old Cristian Bravo and a 17-year-old male, all of Cutler, for the murder of Gilberto Serna last summer. Serna was shot and killed in the front yard of his Cutler home on June 5, 2019. Moran, Bravo and the 17-year-old were arrested during “Operation Stray Bullet” in January on charges unrelated to the murder.

Moran was already facing charges of assault with a deadly weapon, gang conspiracy, sales of an assault weapon, burglary of an occupied residence, possession of a firearm while being a documented gang member, possession of a controlled substance for sales, possession of marijuana for sales, bringing a controlled substance into a jail facility, all with gang enhancements. Bravo had already been charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm while being a documented gang member, gang conspiracy, possession of a controlled substance for sales, and the 17-year-old was facing charges of possession of a stolen vehicle, gang conspiracy, gang enhancement.

Based on evidence obtained during “Operation Stray Bullet,” detectives determined all three suspects are responsible for Serna’s murder. The operation involved nearly 300 law enforcement personnel from agencies throughout Tulare, Kings, Fresno and Kern counties, along with federal agents with the DEA and FBI, served 25 local search warrants and 28 federal and state arrest warrants in Farmersville, Visalia, Tulare, Cutler-Orosi, and Orange Cove. As a result, 25 Norteno gang members were arrested, some on federal charges and others on state charges, ranging from drug sales, gun sales and shootings to conspiracy to commit robberies, home invasion and conspiracy to commit murder.

The five-month investigation targeted violent gang members are responsible for more than 30 reported and unreported drive-by shootings.

This case remains an active investigation. Anyone with information on this case is encouraged to contact the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at 559-733-6218.