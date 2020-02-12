Woodlake pumped up with civic pride

Woodlake announces this year’s community award winners with balloons bouquets

The Sun-Gazette

WOODLAKE – Woodlake may be Tulare County’s smallest city, but they are big on community pride.

The city’s selection committee announced its annual award winners with balloon bouquets at their place of work. The awards are given to those who have contributed significantly to make Woodlake a better place in which to live. The winners will formally accept their awards during the community’s annual award dinner on Friday, March 6. The honorees for this year are: Woman of the Year Leticia Lucatero-Acosta; Man of the Year Chris Crumly; Students of the Year Elizabeth Haro and Rogelio Chavez; Organization of the Year Woodlake Family Resource Center; Spirit of Woodlake award, Laura Bulene Jacobo; Educator of the Year Rick Rodriguez; Mentor of the Year Dr. Michael Burchett; and Business of the Year MVP Insurance.

Most awards are chosen by a committee which includes one member each from the City of Woodlake staff, Woodlake Police Department, Woodlake Valley Chamber of Commerce, Woodlake Lions/Lady Lions, Woodlake Rotary, Woodlake Kiwanis, Woodlake Ministerial Association, The HomeGrown Project, Woodlake Unified School District, Woodlake High School, and previous award winners in each category.

The Chamber of Commerce is responsible for selecting, contacting the business and ordering/buying the plaque, and presenting award. Mid Valley Disposal is responsible for the Recycler of the Year Award.

The Woodlake Award dinner will be held at 6 p.m. on Friday, March 6 at the Woodlake Memorial Building, 355 N. Acacia St. in Woodlake. Tickets are $35 for general admission and $25 for past winners. Tickets are available from the Woodlake Kiwanis Club at woodlakekiwanis.com.