Hemp gets historic debut at World Ag Expo

The International Ag Expo drew over 100,000 attendees and 1,400 exhibitors last week

By Kaitlin Washburn

@kwashy12

TULARE – Of the hundreds of exhibits to explore at last week’s 53rd annual World Ag Expo, it was the historic hemp pavilion that drew the most attention.

The Hemp Education & Marketing Pavilion, tucked in the back corner of the 60-acre grounds, was constantly busy as attendees visited booths and sat in on seminars ranging from best hemp business practices to detailed explanations on how to grow, process and use the crop.

“It’s been so refreshing that, even though this is the first time hemp is here, everyone has been so receptive and interested in learning more about hemp,” said Kyle Broge, a microbiologist with Key to Life, an organization that provides hemp-related services and support. “Many farmers I’ve talked to are interested in hemp as an option to make their land valuable again.”

Hemp was one of many exhibits at last week’s three-day show, which brought over 100,000 people from across the country and around the world to learn about the latest in agricultural technologies and techniques in Tulare.

“What a fantastic show,” said Jerry Sinift, CEO of the International Agri-Center, in a news release. “There were 124 international business matchmaking sessions, hemp was included as a new option for farmers, new products were launched – there are just so many good things to say. Our exhibitors step up their game every year and it creates an even better business platform for our attendees.”