Juries convict gang members in 2017 Exeter home invasion

Exeter Police Dept. caught the burglars using home security video footage from a neighbor

The Sun-Gazette

VISALIA – Two Visalia gang members have been convicted of shooting an Exeter man in his home during a 2017 burglary.

According to the Tulare County District Attorney, Vincent Lopez-Prado, 22, and Cesar Raya, 20, entered a home in the 1400 block of Caroline Court in Exeter at around 4 a.m. on Feb. 23, 2017. They had entered the young couple’s home through the garage door which had been left open with the intention to steal firearms and ammunition. When the two masked men entered the couple’s master bedroom, the couple woke up and the men fired two shots hitting the male victim in the arm. The burglars then turned their guns on the female victim, but left before firing. The male homeowner was later taken to a local hospital for his gunshot wound, was released a few days later and made a full recovery.

Neighbors of the victims provided investigators with doorbell camera footage of a prowler taken a few days earlier on Feb. 21. The Exeter Police Department was able to identify the prowler as Raya. Exeter officers executed a search warrant on Raya’s residence in Visalia where they found the suspect vehicle, also identified by neighborhood surveillance footage, and took Raya into custody.