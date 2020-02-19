Lindsay plant to convert sewage to hydrogen fuel

Brazilian firm Ergostech plans to reclaim Lindsay Olive Growers brine ponds to clean up the groundwater, improve air quality and bring high-paying jobs

By Reggie Ellis

@Reggie_SGN

LINDSAY – A new project is being proposed in the city of Lindsay to convert a contaminated and polluting plot of land into a renewable source of fuel.

Ergostech, a renewable energy company, plans to develop a hydrogen production facility near the city’s waste water treatment facility that will convert sewer waste into bio-hydrogen. Hydrogen is an important component for many industries for uses including making vegetable oil, ammonia, rocket fuel, welding fuel, inflating weather balloons for scientific research, cryogenics and fuel. The hydrogen produced in Lindsay will primarily be used to power farm equipment, backup generators, heavy duty trucks, forklifts and passenger vehicles.

Mike Camarena, interim city manager and public works director for the city of Lindsay, said the project is predicated on funding and could cost upwards of $15 million.

The Brazilian company was founded in 2004 and began working on waste-to-energy solutions. In 2017, Ergostech began scaling its biohydrogen production from concept to commercial application. In 2018, Ergostech selected California for its first U.S. office due to the state being a global leader in environmentally conscious development.

It was fitting that the Tulare County Board of Supervisors approved the environmental aspects of the project on Feb. 11, the opening day of the World Ag Exp which has become a highlight for environmentally sustainable projects in agriculture.

Supervisor Kuyler Crocker, who represents Lindsay on the board, said he was excited about a project coming to his area on the same day that Western Milling announced their biogas project to fuel their fleet with renewable natural gas at the company’s Goshen plant.

“I’m happy to support this,” Crocker said. “It’s important to maximize resources we have and make sure we provide additional value. These two things are just another step forward.”

The project is a huge win for the city of Lindsay as it will reclaim unusable land, prevent further contamination of the groundwater, reduce the city’s carbon dioxide emissions and create 20 new jobs.