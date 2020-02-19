Man killed by Lindsay homeowner IDed

Ignacio Jacobo, 52, was killed after he and several other suspects exchanged gunfire during a home invasion on Feb. 4

TULARE COUNTY – Police have identified the suspect who was shot and killed during a home invasion in Lindsay earlier this month.

The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office identified 52-year-old Ignacio Jacobo of Visalia as the person who was shot and killed on Feb. 4 in the 22000 block of Avenue 256. An autopsy conducted on Feb. 6 determined the cause of death to be a single gunshot wound to the upper torso.

Jacobo was killed when the homeowner exchanged gunfire with him and other suspects who had forced their way through the front door yelling “Sheriff’s Office.” The suspects pushed their way inside and that’s when the homeowner confronted the suspects just after 10 p.m. No one inside the home, including a 13-year-old, was hurt.

The shooting is still an active investigation and anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at 559-733-6218.