EUSD may find a new home for baseball

Benching Youth Sports

City manager Adam Ennis said the biggest concern expressed by the Exeter City Council is the loss of city-owned facilities for its youth and adult recreation leagues, such as softball, baseball and soccer.

“There is really no where else to do these programs other than Dobson,” Ennis said.

Ennis said swapping land with the district’s acreage on the west side “didn’t work for the council” but that doesn’t mean negotiations couldn’t continue. He said the city and the council’s primary concern is maintaining the public’s access to recreation facilities.

“The council is trying to keep these open to the public and there has been issues with that in the past, according to the council,” Ennis said.

Ennis, who has only been with the city since 2018, said the council mentioned two instances where the EUSD had limited city use of district facilities. In 2012, EUSD began limiting access to the stadium which many in the community used to walk at night during the heat of summer or to get in some weekend exercise. The all-weather track was easier on the joints of runners and the lights at night provided safety for those who exercised in the cooler summer evenings. At the time, the district said it had to limit public access to the track because of vandalism and litter, which took district resources to clean up. After half a year of public comments and discussions, the district settled on public hours that seemed to work for most of the community.

While that complaint didn’t involve city government, there was some contention over Parks and Recreation’s use of the high school’s gymnasiums for city league youth basketball. The city said the district had limited their access to indoor basketball courts to the point where they were unable to schedule all of their games on the same day. Both sides began talking about charging the other for the use of facilities to cover costs associated with security, litter, vandalism and utility costs.

Eddy, who has served in the EUSD administration for seven years, said limiting access for youth sports doesn’t make sense for the district since those teams are the feeder programs for its high school sports rosters. He also said the district has invested money into youth programs. He said the district paid to add lighting to its football practice field so that the Exeter Youth Football teams didn’t have to rent lights to practice at night during the short days of late fall and early winter.

“Our high school programs are built on the youth programs,” Eddy said. “Why would we limit access for our future athletes?”

Without a land swap or purchasing Dobson Field, Eddy said the EUSD board has started to look to the city’s west side for land to build a sports complex. He said having additional fields that are kept up to CIF standards would allow EUHS to host baseball and softball tournaments of up to 14 and 32 teams respectively. Eddy said tournaments currently charge between $400 and $800 per team.

“If we are able to bring in tournaments that is more money for the economy of the city,” Eddy said. “They will eat and shop at our small businesses and generate tax revenue for the city when they buy gas.”

EUSD has already prepared two preliminary renderings of the layout of a new complex which would include two baseball fields and two softball fields which can accommodate two soccer fields across the four smaller ballfields as well as restrooms and concessions. Depending on the size of the property, Eddy said there may be room for four baseball fields, two of which could be used by Little League.