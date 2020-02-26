Trump’s visit is more show than substance

Presidential memorandum reinterpreting biological opinion of the San Joaquin Delta does not carry authority of law, already challenged in court

By Paul Myers

@PaulM_SGN

BAKERSFIELD – Farmers thirsty for federal water turned out to Bakersfield last week. While President Donald Trump made his signature on a presidential memorandum appear to be watershed moment, the entire event was more show than substance.

All the while being flanked by valley congressmen Devin Nunes, Kevin McCarthy and Secretary of the Interior David Bernhardt, Trump’s presidential memorandum by it self doesn’t do much to increase water deliveries.

“This is not a statute, and it doesn’t even seem to be a presidential executive order…it’s really just a request, of course backed by the authority of the president, to the secretary of the interior…to reconsider the biological opinion [of the delta] which came from the national wild life service,” Fresno State political science professor Dr. Thomas Holyoak said.

Dr. Holyoak said that farmers shouldn’t count on reinterpreted opinions to provide them with the water they need in the future.

“Farmers should not be going to their bankers and say that they have one big water supply, so give me a loan,” Dr. Holyoak said.

The text of the memorandum states that the new framework for the biological opinion of the delta is expected to deliver more water to communities while using science and investments appropriately to protect affected species and their habitats.