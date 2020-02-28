As funding is cut short, the future of Visalia’s next high school is uncertain

The cost of the new campus and available state funds have changed, leaving district officials to reevaluate plans

By Annabelle Williamson

Special to The Sun-Gazette

VISALIA – Plans for a fifth high school in Visalia have hit a snag as the estimated costs to build the new school have risen and anticipated state funds for the project have shrunk.

Talks of the school began in 2017 when Visalia Unified School District (VUSD) started developing plans for a new campus on the northwest side of Visalia, next to Ridgeview Middle School. At the time, the District estimated it would cost $150 million.

To cover the cost, VUSD put a $105.3 million school bond, known as Measure A, on the November 2018 ballot, which passed with over 60 percent of the vote. Along with modernization and security projects, the measure would cover $75 million of the new school, and at the time, voters were told the other half would be matched by the state of California.

But less than two years after Measure A’s passage, the price of the fifth school has increased to $189.9 million and the state’s expected contribution has decreased to $44.6 million. The state funding wasn’t a sure thing, school district officials say, and now any money from California depends on the passage of Proposition 13, a statewide school construction bond on Tuesday’s primary ballot.

According to school district officials, the estimated cost of the new school increased after a public survey, seeking feedback from teachers, administrators, parents and community members, changed the design.

The latest estimation — which includes the cost of a stadium, baseball and softball fields, a theater, tennis courts and a gym — is based on data from other high school construction projects in surrounding districts, according to district officials.