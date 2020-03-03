Primary 2020 Local Elections Update: I

The Sun-Gazette will continue to update local election results as they are made available by the Tulare County Elections Office
The following asterisks indicate the difference between district wide and Tulare County election results where appropriate:
- * Tulare County results
- ** District wide results
22nd Congressional District
- Devin Nunes (i) – 64.5%* / (Currently unknown)**
- Phil Arballo – 18%* / (Currently unknown)**
- Bobby Bliatout – 10.4%* / (Currently unknown)**
- Dary Rezvani – 3.3%* / (Currently unknown)**
- Eric Garcia – 2.3%* / (Currently unknown)**
26th Assembly District
- Devon Mathis (i) – 65.5%* / (Currently unknown)**
- Drew Phelps – 31.6%* / (Currently unknown)**
Tulare County District 3
- Amy Shuklian (i) – 58.2%
- Brad Maaske – 38%
Tulare County District 1
- Kuyler Crocker (i) – 35.6%
- Larry Micari – 44.3%
- Robyn Stearns – 15.2%
Prop 13
- Yes – 28.6%* / (Currently unknown)**
- No – 68%* / (Currently unknown)**