Primary 2020 Local Elections Update: III

The Sun-Gazette will continue to update local election results as they are made available by the Tulare County Elections Office
The following asterisks indicate the difference between district wide and Tulare County election results where appropriate:
- * Tulare County results
- ** District wide results
22nd Congressional District – 20.94%* / (Currently Unknown)**
- Devin Nunes (i) – 63.2%* / 61.4%**
- Phil Arballo – 18.5%* / 24.6%**
- Bobby Bliatout – 11%* / 9.6%**
- Dary Rezvani – 3.4%* / 2.2%**
- Eric Garcia – 2.4%* / 2.2%**
26th Assembly District – 20.51%* / 8.4%**
- Devon Mathis (i) – 64.5%* / 64.7%**
- Drew Phelps – 32.6%* / 35.3%**
Tulare County District 1 – 22.37% reporting
- Kuyler Crocker (i) – 35.3%
- Larry Micari – 44.5%
- Robyn Stearns – 15.3%
Tulare County District 3 – 24.27% reporting
- Amy Shuklian (i) – 58.4%
- Brad Maaske – 37.7%
Prop 13 – 20.76%* / 41.5%** reporting
- Yes – 29%* / 42.2**
- No – 67.5%* / 57.8%**