Epitomizing Exeter

Woman of the Year – Carole Dillon

For Carole Dillon, the answer to her question was HOW. This year’s Woman of the Year was one of the founding members of the Exeter chapter of Helping One Woman (HOW), an organization that holds monthly fundraising dinners to support women struggling to make ends meet. Dillon started the chapter after attending a HOW dinner in Hanford for her daughter-in-law Jenny, who was diagnosed with a cancerous tumor. Dillon said she will never forget the overwhelming feeling of love and support she felt at the event in September 2015.

“She stood up there with her bald head from chemo with her 15-month-old daughter Anne and a huge crowd of people were there supporting her,” Dillon said. “You can’t enough show enough appreciation. All you can do is try to do that for someone else.”

The experience inspired her to start her own chapter in Exeter where she had meet many struggling mothers during her 28 years of teaching kindergarten at Lincoln Elementary School. After meeting with HOW directors, Dillon formed the local chapter and held her first dinner in July 2016. The dinner was for a close friend who had been diagnosed with breast cancer and was forced to quit working during her treatments. Without a job, the woman lost her health insurance and could not afford insurance on her own.

“It was an amazing night and there were a lot of tears,” Dillon said. “She was gone just five weeks later but I will never forget that night.”

In 2017, Dillon’s two-and-a-half year-old grandson Jace had just received a bone marrow transplant. At just six months old he was diagnosed with Wiskoutt-Aldrich Syndrome, an immune deficiency in the blood that prevents clotting. Dillon said the family was living in hotels in the Bay Area just to be near their son and were having to travel back and forth for work when they could putting a huge strain on their finances.

“He had a lot of complications from the chemo but you wouldn’t know it today,” Dillon said. “He’s a ball of energy.”

The evening underscored the need for HOW dinners that require attendees to pay $11 for their meal plus a $10 gift. It’s called a gift and not a donation because the money can be used however the family sees fit. Some families use it to buy new clothes for those who have lost weight during treatments while others have used it to buy gas cards for travel to and from overnight doctor’s appointments out of the area.

This July, the Exeter chapter of HOW will celebrate four years of helping women through life changing events. To date, the Exeter chapter has raised more than $112,000 for 38 women. Dillon has only missed one dinner in four years to attend a family reunion out of state.

“I stand up there every month and I can feel the love in the room,” Dillon said. “I’m grateful Exeter has embraced this.”

Dillon may be the one at the podium but she certainly doesn’t put on the events alone. She has an active and dedicated group of fellow women including Rose Bjarke, Robyn Perna, Felicia Capps, Jeannie Paragin, Sally Perkinson and Judy Davenport. She also has a growing list of dedicated attendees that include former coworkers, neighbors and friends from church.

“One woman comes with her granddaughter every month so that she can see what a big difference a little giving can make in someone’s life,” Dillon said. “We all need to see firsthand a reason why we need to give to others.”

The next HOW dinner in Exeter will take place on March 10. The beneficiary is Elysian Rose, who was diagnosed with photosensitive epilepsy, Asperger’s, hyp-thyroidism and development delays at birth. For the last 24 years, she has been unable to be in the sun, go to the movies, watch tv, use a smartphone, play video games or enjoy the Fourth of July. Her medical expenses are more than $1,200 every other month and her single mother and sole care giver, Sandra Dorado, is having health issues of her own and can no longer keep up with the demands of running her own fundraisers to cover the costs of her daughter’s care.

If you want to nominate someone to be the beneficiary of a HOW dinner you must attend a dinner to nominate them. HOW dinner’s in Exeter are held on the second Tuesday of each month at 6 p.m. at the Exeter Memorial Building, 324 N. Kaweah Ave. in Exeter. To register for the dinner, go to mysosevent.com and search for Exeter events. For more information, call Carole Dillon at 559-731-7304.