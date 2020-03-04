Exeter gets on board with ‘world’s cleanest diesel’ trains

Crocker said the investment by the air district was highly targeted because there are not a lot of incentives for railroads to replace their old, inefficient diesel engines. The engines will improve air quality and public health by collectively reducing a total of 317.46 tons of Nitrogen Oxides (NOx), Particulate Matter (PM) and Reactive Organic Gases (ROG) over the life of the project, with a cost effectiveness of $24,644 per ton.

The engines were built by Knoxville Locomotive Works (KLW), which specializes in building the cleanest trains in the United States. The company was established in 1998 as a railroad but soon after began selling its shortline railroads to focus on repairs and rebuilds for other companies. In 2007, KLW began manufacturing its own locomotives and in 2008 began its pursuit of a greener engine. Wurtz said his company started with an MTU Series 2000 and Series 4000 engines, the cleanest burning engine on the market at that time, and then worked to further reduce emissions output through efficiency gains in the locomotive electronic control package, engine software tweaking and advanced aftertreatment designs and catalysts to treat the exhaust stream as it leaves the engine.

KLW President Jim Wurtz traveled all the way from Tennessee to celebrate the innovative achievement. “Building a near-zero emission locomotive without the assistance of battery propulsion is quite an accomplishment,” Wurtz said.

Wurtz said KLW essentially stripped the original locomotive down to the chassis and replaced it with advanced electrical and mechanical systems, including an automatic engine start stop (AESS) feature which eliminates unnecessary locomotive idling. That resulted in a new locomotive with 40-50% more pulling power and an engine that uses a minimum of 15-20% less diesel fuel. The engine is still fueled by ultra-low sulfur diesel but reduces hydrocarbons, carbon dioxide, nitrogen oxide and particulate matter by 99% compared to previous unregulated locomotives. KLW’s Series 2000 and 4000 locomotive models are 93% cleaner than EPA’s Tier 4 locomotive emission standards and are 82%-86% cleaner in total emissions than Tier 5, the most stringent level of locomotive emissions standards that won’t be fully implemented until 2025. After the engine burns the diesel, the exhaust is then sent through a catalytic converter, a larger version of what is found on gasoline-fueled cars. Prior to leaving the engine, the diesel is then sent through a selective catalytic reduction reactor, where a chemical mixture called diesel exhaust fluid (DEF) is injected, causing a reaction that nullifies nearly all of the pollutants in the exhaust, primarily leaving nitrogen, oxygen and water vapor.