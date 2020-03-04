Porterville man killed in collision near Terra Bella

Unidentified passenger, 36, was killed at rural intersection of Road 256 and Avenue 108

The Sun-Gazette

PORTERVILLE – A Porterville man was killed last week after the car he was riding in pulled out into cross traffic at a rural intersection between Terra Bella and Porterville.

The 36-year-old Porterville passenger did not survive the impact when a 2015 Jeep hit the passenger side of the 2005 Toyota sedan he was riding just after 5 p.m. on Feb. 26 at the intersection of Road 256 and Avenue 108 northeast of Terra Bella. His name was being held as of press time pending notification of his family. According to the California Highway Patrol (CHP), 43-year-old Olga Hernandez was driving the Toyota westbound on a private dirt road, that served as an extension of Avenue 108, when Hernandez pulled onto Road 256 and was hit by the Jeep traveling southbound on Road 256 at 30-40 mph. The intersection is not controlled by stop signs. As the Toyota entered the intersection, the front end of the Jeep collided with the right side of the Toyota. The impact forced the Toyota out of control before crashing into a power pole on the southwest corner of the intersection. The Jeep, driven by 84-year-old Joann Everhart of Porterville, also lost control and veered onto the west shoulder of Road 256, just south of the intersection and collided into a parked/detached trailer loaded with a boat.

Bystanders removed the unrestrained 36-year-old passenger from left rear seat of the Toyota and performed CPR until Porterville CHP arrived on-scene. The man succumbed to his injuries at the scene, as a result of the collision.

Hernandez and 31-year-old Brenda Flemante Flores, right front passenger in the Toyota, were transported with major injuries to Kaweah Delta Hospital. Neither passenger in the Toyota was wearing a seatbelt. Everhart and 81-year-old Barbara Smothers, right front passenger in the Jeep, were transported to Kaweah Delta Hospital with moderate and major injuries, respectively. Everhart was not wearing a seatbelt.

Drugs and/or alcohol have not been determined to be a factor at this time. This collision is pending further investigation. Any inquiries or information pertaining to this incident may be directed to the Porterville area CHP office.