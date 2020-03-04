Primary 2020 Local Elections Update: V Final Election Night Update

The Sun-Gazette will continue to update local election results as they are made available by the Tulare County Elections Office
The elections office sent out their final election night results after 1 a.m. Wednesday, March 4. All polling places have reported or are reporting. Votes will continue to be counted as mail-in ballots come in over the next four weeks. These are the standings of the races we were following as of this morning.
Continue to read The Sun-Gazette for updated election coverage.
22nd Congressional District – 100% reporting
- Devin Nunes (i) – 19.2%* / 59.4%**
- Phil Arballo – 18.9%* / 23.5%**
- Bobby Bliatout – 11.7%* / 11.5%**
- Dary Rezvani – 3.6%* / 2.9%**
- Eric Garcia – 2..7%* / 2.6%**
26th Assembly District – 100% reporting
- Devon Mathis (i) – 62.7%* / 64.2%**
- Drew Phelps – 34.4%* / 35.8%**
Tulare County District 1 – 100% reporting
- Kuyler Crocker (i) – 35.4%
- Larry Micari – 44.4%
- Robyn Stearns – 15.5%
Tulare County District 3 – 100% reporting
- Amy Shuklian (i) – 57.7%
- Brad Maaske – 38.6%
Prop 13 – 100% reporting
- Yes – 29.5%* / 44.1**
- No – 67.1%* / 55.9%**