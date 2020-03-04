Primary 2020 Local Elections Update: V Final Election Night Update

The Sun-Gazette will continue to update local election results as they are made available by the Tulare County Elections Office

The elections office sent out their final election night results after 1 a.m. Wednesday, March 4. All polling places have reported or are reporting. Votes will continue to be counted as mail-in ballots come in over the next four weeks. These are the standings of the races we were following as of this morning.

Continue to read The Sun-Gazette for updated election coverage.

22nd Congressional District – 100% reporting

  • Devin Nunes (i) – 19.2%* / 59.4%**
  • Phil Arballo – 18.9%* / 23.5%**
  • Bobby Bliatout – 11.7%* / 11.5%**
  • Dary Rezvani – 3.6%* / 2.9%**
  • Eric Garcia – 2..7%* / 2.6%**

26th Assembly District – 100% reporting

  • Devon Mathis (i) – 62.7%* / 64.2%**
  • Drew Phelps – 34.4%* / 35.8%**

Tulare County District 1 – 100% reporting

  • Kuyler Crocker (i) – 35.4%
  • Larry Micari – 44.4%
  • Robyn Stearns – 15.5%

Tulare County District 3 – 100% reporting

  • Amy Shuklian (i) – 57.7%
  • Brad Maaske – 38.6%

Prop 13 – 100% reporting

  • Yes – 29.5%* / 44.1**
  • No – 67.1%* / 55.9%**

