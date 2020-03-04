Sierra View to build clinics in Terra Bella and Strathmore

Facilities are part of a $7 million investment by Anthem Blue Cross that will also include a new skilled nursing facility in Porterville

By Reggie Ellis

PORTERVILLE – Sierra View Medical Center is reaching outside the boundaries of Porterville to provide care to residents in rural communities.

Sierra View Local Healthcare District, the public entity which operates the 167-bed Porterville hospital, said it plans to construct two rural health clinics in Strathmore and Terra Bella. The rural health clinics are a first for Sierra View in the area of general medical clinics, although the hospital district does operate a Urology Clinic, Wound Healing Center, Physical Therapy office, Breastfeeding Resource Center, Ambulatory Surgery Center and the Roger S. Good Cancer Treatment Center.

Neither location will be the first clinic in either community. Family HealthCare Network already holds that distinction after opening a medical/dental clinic in Terra Bella through a partnership with the Terra Bella Union School District in 2014 and medical clinic in Strathmore in 2018.