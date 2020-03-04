South Valley farmers only get 15% of water supply

U.S. Bureau of Reclamation says Friant water users in eastern Fresno, Tulare and Kern counties will only receive 7%

By Reggie Ellis

@Reggie_SGN

TULARE COUNTY – Tulare County farmers and cities who rely on surface water will only get 7% of the possible water they could receive this year.

The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation (USBR) announced last week the initial 2020 water supply allocation for contractors who receive water from the Central Valley Project (CVP), a network of dams, reservoirs, canals, hydroelectric powerplants extending 400 miles through Central California. Among those is Friant Dam at Millerton Lake near Fresno, which provides surface water to 17,000 eastside farmers through the Friant-Kern Canal.

California benefited from wet weather and significant snowpack in late 2019, but precipitation and snowpack have been below average so far in 2020. The California Department of Water Resources reports that as of Feb. 24, statewide average snow water content in the Sierras was just 41% of the April 1 average. Current Northern Sierra precipitation is about 51% of the seasonal average.

“After a promising start to our precipitation season, January and February turned much drier than average,” said Reclamation’s California-Great Basin Regional Director Ernest Conant. “Fortunately, our project reservoirs are still hovering above average thanks to the wet winter last year, but with little precipitation in the forecasts, we must remain cautious with supplies and allocations this early in the year.”

The USBR announced Friant Division contractors will likely only receive 120,000 of a possible supply of 2.2 million acre-feet of water per year. It also said nearly 71,000 acre-feet of water will be used to restore a salmon run as part of the San Joaquin River Restoration Project. All agricultural water contractors south of the Sacramento Delta were collectively allocated 15% of their contract supply.

The cities of Fresno and Lindsay and the communities of Strathmore and Orange Cove are also Friant Division contractors, but will receive 65% of their historic use for “public health and safety needs.”