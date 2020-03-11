Citrus showcase details the state of the industry

California combating HLB

Dr. Georgios Vidalakis, a plant pathology and microbiology researcher from UC Riverside, described California’s collaborative approach to prevent Huanglongbing (HLB), a devastating citrus disease, from destroying the state’s citrus groves.

Huanglongbing, also known as HLB, citrus greening disease or yellow shoot disease, has been decimating citrus crops in Florida and Texas. The asian citrus psyllid, a carrier of HLB, has been in California for 11 years, but the disease has yet to significantly appear in the state.

Vidalakis said that is no accident. State and federal agencies along with researchers and universities throughout the state have been working together to ward off the disease.

California’s citrus industry is significant, passing up Florida as the biggest citrus producing state in 2016. Florida’s industry has been struggling as it grapples with HLB and the impacts of natural disasters like hurricanes that strike the state, Vidalakis said.

“This disease is the real deal, and it spread fast in Florida,” Vidalakis said. “Poor Floridians, it’s not that they don’t know how to farm, it’s that their elements are against them.”

Vidalakis said HLB’s potential to harm California’s citrus industry is worrying. Luckily, the state has taken the threat of the disease seriously, establishing committees to monitor the disease and determine the best practices to combat its effects.

“A recent study on the economic contributions of the citrus industry in California showed that a 20% reduction in citrus production would result in thousands of jobs lost and millions of dollars lost on the state’s GDP,” he said.

Vidalakis said there are three phases of how a disease enters a region. The first is exclusion, which means there’s not a problem and nothing to deal with. The next is eradication — the disease has arrived but is not widespread yet, which is the stage California is at with HLB.

The final stage is management, meaning the region is living with the disease and managing its impacts, which is where Florida is currently at, Vidalakis said.

Going forward, Florida is figuring out how to recover and California is working on avoiding the worst of the disease. And Vidalakis said one solution is the development of HLB-tolerant varieties of citrus plants, which researchers are in the process of fine tuning.

But that’s a long way off. Developing HLB resistant plants will take 20 or so years, which is about how long it will take trees to grow, to produce fruit, to collect data and to prove it is truly resistant, Vidalakis said.