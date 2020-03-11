County funding counting on residents

Internet Census

The U.S. Census Bureau will send letters to 95% of Tulare County housing units beginning on March 12 inviting them to respond to the 2020 Census’ online form. The remaining 5% will be hand delivered in areas that only have P.O. Boxes or simply don’t receive any mail at all, such as Traver, Lemon Cove, Earlimart, Richgrove, Three Rivers and more remote mountain communities. This is the first Census that will be using the internet to collect information. The online form will be available in 13 different languages. The letter will include a 12-digit Census ID unique to your address which you will need to begin the online form. If you lose your Census ID, you can still complete the form by answering a few additional questions. The questions will need to be filled out in one session or the online form will start over. Residents should also only use forward and back buttons within the form and not those at the top of their browser window, which may end the session.

Anyone needing assistance to fill out a questionnaire can call the toll free number and get assistance in English (844-330-2020), Spanish (844-468-2020), Portuguese (844-474-2020) and 10 other languages (Chinese, Vietnamese, Tagalog, Arabic, Korean, Polish, French, Haitain Creole and Japanese. There is also a telephone display device phone line at 844-467-2020.

Reminders to fill out the Census online or over the phone will be mailed out between March 16-24 and again from March 26 through April 3. April 1 is considered Census Day, and marks the point in time that all Census questions are geared toward answering. For example, the question about where people live and sleep should be answered for April 1, 2020, not the day you are filling out the questionnaire, such as college student who is only home during holiday breaks and summer months. If residents have not responded by April 8, either online or by phone, they will receive a hard copy questionnaire between April 8-16. The last mailing will be a postcard from April 20-27.

Those who do not respond to the invitation, reminders or hard copy by May 1 will be visited by an enumerator, a Census Bureau employee who will visit homes to follow up on households with missing information or no information. The employees will be wearing a blue vest, typically carrying a satchel and are required to have a Census Bureau-issued badge with their name, photo, expiration date of their credential and a watermark from the U.S. Department of Commerce.

“Tulare County is the second most undercounted counties with the exception of Imperial County,” Valero said.

Valero represents many of northern Tulare County’s unincorporated communities as the District 4 representative on the Tulare County Board of Supervisors. He said he is concerned that the Census Bureau is pushing online responses when many of his constituents don’t have internet access.

The San Joaquin Valley Census Research Project, published in January 2019 by the San Joaquin Valley Health Fund, found that one-quarter (24%) of the Latino immigrants living in the valley lack internet access. The most prevalent mode of Internet access is via cell phone, which can make surveys more difficult to navigate. Older Latinos were less likely to have internet access than younger respondents, 90% of those 25 and younger compared with less than 20% of those 65 and older. The report said Tulare, Madera and Merced counties would be “disproportionately affected by patterns of undercount identified in the research because they have higher proportions of foreign-born Latino non-citizens than other counties in the region.”

Valero said the Tulare County Complete Count Committee is planning events throughout the county in April and May where residents can come as a family, friends and neighbors to ask questions together and to get in-person assistance in a face-to-face conversation with someone who speaks their language, possibly someone from within their community.

“When people can make connections with people and get answers to their questions they are more inclined to follow suit and fill out the forms,” Valero said. “Nobody likes strangers knocking on their door.”

If a resident is leery of someone at their door, they can confirm they are a Census employee by entering the name on their badge into the Census Bureau Staff Search, https://www.census.gov/cgi-bin/main/email.cgi, or by calling the California Regional Office at 213-314-6500 or toll–free at 800-923-8282. If it is determined that the visitor who came to your door does not work for the Census Bureau, contact your local police department. It is a federal crime to impersonate a federal official, and anyone who violates this law is subject to imprisonment.

To avoid scammers, the U.S. Census Bureau said its employees will never ask for the following: Payment to fill out the questionnaire; ocial Security number; financial information, such as bank account or credit card numbers; money or donations. Additionally, the Census Bureau will not contact you on behalf of a political party.