Exeter PD asks public to help find man wanted for murder

EXETER – The Exeter Police Department is enlisting the help of the public to find 21-year-old, Kevin Raul Esquivel-Barrera.

Police believe that he is connected to the shooting of Raymond Hernandez Sr., 58, on Jan. 22 shooting in the area of Filbert and Maple in Exeter.

According to an Exeter PD press release, when officers arrived on scene, they found 58-year-old Hernandez suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Hernandez was transported by ambulance to Kaweah Delta Medical Center but ultimately succumbed to his injuries.

Detectives from the Exeter Police Department, assisted by detectives from the Woodlake and Farmersville police departments began investigating the case. Through the course of their investigation they have identified and have obtained an arrest warrant for Esquivel-Barrera for his involvement in the killing of Hernandez.

Esquivel-Barrera is described as an Hispanic male, 5’5”, 160 pounds, black hair and brown eyes. He has a tattoo of “Alexis” on the right side of his face along the jaw line, and a tattoo of three dots on the left side of his face near his left eye.

Anyone within formation regarding the whereabouts of Esquivel-Barrera is urged to contact Sergeant Brett Inglehart or Detective Paul Walker at (559) 733-6218 or (559) 592-3103. Callers can remain anonymous. If you see Esquivel-Barrera, call 911 and report his location. Citizens should not attempt to contact Kevin Esquivel-Barrera as he is considered armed and dangerous.