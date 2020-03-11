Kaweah River Power Authority selling hydro plant to Canadian operator

Ontario Power Generation, Ontario’s largest energy provider has gathered the interest of the Kaweah River Power Authority to sell their hydro plant

By John Lindt

Sierra2theSea News Service

THREE RIVERS – Tulare County-based Kaweah River Power Authority has requested Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) approval to transfer the license for their 20MW hydroelectric plant at Kaweah Lake’s Terminus Dam to Canadian-based Ontario Power Generation.

Ontario Power Generation (OPG) is Ontario’s largest energy provider, producing almost half of the electricity for the province. The US entity for the Canadian firm is called Eagle Creek Renewable Energy, a firm that actively seeks to buy underutilized hydro-electric facilities in the US and work to improve their operation. They would operate here under the name of Terminus Hydroelectric ,LLC.

Kaweah River Power Authority’s Mark Larsen says he cannot comment due to a confidentiality agreement. The FERC notice requires a 30-day comment period from Feb. 28 before the federal agency can take final action.

Terminus Dam generates hydroelectricity from the plant built in 1992 by the Kaweah River Power Authority – jointly managed by Tulare Irrigation District and Kaweah Dealt Water Conservation District.

Electricity generated here is distributed by Southern California Edison. The power plant currently has a capacity of 20.09 megawatts (MW), upgraded from its original capacity of 17 MW and generates roughly 40 million kilowatt hours per year. Kaweah has surfaced plans to expand this capacity by a further 9 MW, which would allow for the generation of an additional 9.2 million KWh but has not moved forward.

Sources says Kaweah River Power been operating at less than optimum levels due to fluctuating water levels as well as competition from other renewable power sources nearby, particularly all the solar generation that is coming online. Solar power prices are falling, putting downward pressure on energy prices for competitors.